Brant Dunshea to take over as acting CEO of BHA

Dunshea is currently the governing body’s chief regulatory officer and has been since 2018, prior to which he was director of integrity and regulatory operations from 2016 having joined the organisation in March 2015.

Dunshea held several senior racing-related roles in Australia before his relocation to Britain and will take to the helm of the BHA on an acting basis when Julie Harrington’s term as CEO ends on December 31.

Recruitment for the permanent successor to Harrington will continue with input from Lord Allen after his appointment as BHA chair last month.