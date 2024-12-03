Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Brant Dunshea
Brant Dunshea

Brant Dunshea to take over as acting CEO of BHA

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue December 03, 2024 · 5h ago

Brant Dunshea is poised to take up the role of acting CEO of the British Horseracing Authority from January next year.

Dunshea is currently the governing body’s chief regulatory officer and has been since 2018, prior to which he was director of integrity and regulatory operations from 2016 having joined the organisation in March 2015.

Dunshea held several senior racing-related roles in Australia before his relocation to Britain and will take to the helm of the BHA on an acting basis when Julie Harrington’s term as CEO ends on December 31.

Recruitment for the permanent successor to Harrington will continue with input from Lord Allen after his appointment as BHA chair last month.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING