Bradsell to sign off after Breeders’ Cup bid

Hollie Doyle hailed the “unreal” Bradsell after news he is to bow out following his run at the Breeders’ Cup to commence stallion duties at the National Stud in Newmarket.

Trained by Archie Watson, Doyle has been in the saddle for all but one of Bradell’s career outings, aboard the son of Tasleet for both of his Royal Ascot victories and his phenomenal Nunthorpe Stakes performance earlier this season. Owned by Victorious Racing, Bradsell has registered big-race wins in all three of his seasons in training, scooping the Coventry Stakes as a juvenile before returned to the Royal meeting 12 months later to edge out John Quinn’s Highfield Princess and claim the King’s Stand Stakes. An injury suffered earlier in the year when preparing for a valuable sprint assignment in Dubai threatened to curtail the career of the star sprinter, but he was been expertly nurtured back to his very best by Watson and his team, proving better than ever once returning this summer. An impressive comeback victory in France teed up his Nunthorpe tilt, where he blitzed the opposition with a devastating display on the Knavesmire before marching on to the Curragh to secure further Group One honours in the Flying Five Stakes.