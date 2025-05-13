Boylesports Lockinge Stakes preview: Ryan Moore rides Dancing Gemini

Roger Teal admits it was a "tough decision" to give the ride on Dancing Gemini to Ryan Moore in Saturday's Boylesports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
Kieran Shoemark was aboard the son of Camelot for his reappearance win in the Doncaster Mile with Rossa Ryan taking over for his victory in the bet365 Mile at Sandown next time.
However, Moore's availability means he's the go-to man for Saturday's Group One with Shoemark now slated to ride Fallen Angel for Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing.
Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Teal said: "Obviously, Rossa rode him the last day at Sandown because Kieran had other commitments with the Gosdens but obviously we know what’s happened there has now freed up Kieran.
"But Ryan Moore is also available so it’s been a tough decision for the owner, myself and everyone. We’ve spoken every day for about an hour making this decision but Ryan Moore is Ryan Moore and at the end of the day and we have to give ourselves the best chance.
"The other boys are very capable, brilliant jockeys, but when Ryan Moore throws his hat into the ring it’s hard to say no.
"There’ll be other opportunities for Kieran and Rosa with this horse, but we've come to this decision and I stress again it wasn’t easy, but this is the way it's gone. You don’t want to kick Kieran when he’s down but it’s just one of those things the way it's worked out.
"It’s a decision that hasn't come lightly but that’s racing I’m afraid."
Teal is confident of a bold show from his stable stars in against the likes of Rosallion and Notable Speech.
"The way he’s performed the last twice, he deserves to take his chance. We know what we’re taking on, we respect those horses, but I think they have to show him some respect too the way he’s performed in his last two races," he added.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org