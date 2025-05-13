Boylesports Lockinge Stakes preview: Ryan Moore rides Dancing Gemini

Kieran Shoemark was aboard the son of Camelot for his reappearance win in the Doncaster Mile with Rossa Ryan taking over for his victory in the bet365 Mile at Sandown next time.

However, Moore's availability means he's the go-to man for Saturday's Group One with Shoemark now slated to ride Fallen Angel for Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing.

Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Teal said: "Obviously, Rossa rode him the last day at Sandown because Kieran had other commitments with the Gosdens but obviously we know what’s happened there has now freed up Kieran.

"But Ryan Moore is also available so it’s been a tough decision for the owner, myself and everyone. We’ve spoken every day for about an hour making this decision but Ryan Moore is Ryan Moore and at the end of the day and we have to give ourselves the best chance.

"The other boys are very capable, brilliant jockeys, but when Ryan Moore throws his hat into the ring it’s hard to say no.