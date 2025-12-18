Bowen called up for Banbridge ride in King George VI Chase at Kempton

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Banbridge claimed a famous win under Paul Townend when swooping late to get the better of Il Est Francais in the Christmas showpiece last December, since when he has raced three times and failed to trouble the judge on each occasion.

The King George picture appeared to change again earlier this week when Willie Mullins revealed he would be aiming both Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File - the first and second from last month's John Durkan Chase - at the big Boxing Day race in Britain, which has seen Banbridge's antepost odds ease further to 20/1 in places.

However, news that Bowen is going to be on board next Friday could make punters think twice, especially in light of the rider's 33/1 victory on Glengouly in last weekend's Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, O'Brien said of Banbridge, who was fourth of five behind Found A Fifty in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork on his recent seasonal reappearance: "Obviously he had two runs heading into Kempton last year, and he's had the one this year. His reappearance was probably similar to his reappearance last year.

"He's come forward for that run (at Cork) and he's going to enjoy going back up in distance on better ground.

"It looks most likely that Sean Bowen will ride him, obviously there are a lot of moving parts over those few days but it looks like Sean will probably ride him and it's exciting to be going there with one of the contenders."

The trainer also revealed that headgear will be reapplied for the big day, although instead of the usual cheekpieces O'Brien is set to reach for a visor.

He said: "He's going to ger visors for the first time. He's an older horse and he'll need to focus, particularly in a race like that when every stride counts. We're looking forward to competing in what is a particularly strong renewal."