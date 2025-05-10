It looks set to be a rare domestic appearance for Godolphin’s globetrotting star who regained his Breeders’ Cup Turf crown at Del Mar in November and was last seen finishing fourth in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan.

Trawlerman could also represent Godolphin. John and Thady Gosden’s charge wasn’t at his best when fifth in the Dubai Gold Cup but is a leading player in the Group Two on his Ascot Gold Cup second to Stradivarius and third place behind the same horse in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Stablemate Sweet William, a length-and-a-half ahead of his near neighbour in second that day, could reoppose although he has a 3lb penalty to carry.

Continuous, only ninth in the Meydan feature, is Aidan O’Brien’s sole representative but William Haggas could run stable stalwart Hamish and Term Of Endearment, a 1.3m guineas buy out of Henry De Bromhead’s yard in the autumn.

Alsakib and Tabletalk are course-and-distance winners for Andrew Balding and Tom Clover respectively, Epic Poet was third in the Dubai Gold Cup for David O’Meara and Owen Burrows’ Park Hill winner Nakheel completes the field.