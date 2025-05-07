Our man at the track reflects on a day Aidan O'Brien landed two Epsom trials at Chester as Minnie Hauk and Lambourn thrived under Ryan Moore.

Chester is a beautiful racetrack, especially on a sunny day in May, but there’s no denying it can be a right pain in the backside to get to. As I sat in traffic staring at the back of a ‘Durham Animal Feeds’ van on the M62 for what seemed like an hour this morning, plenty of questions crossed my mind. Will Aidan O’Brien be there? Will John Gosden be there? Will Andrew Balding be there? What are Durham Animal Feeds doing on the outskirts of Manchester, are they nationwide? The answers were no, no, no and maybe. The Chester car parks seemingly too much for these A-list trainers to contend with, even if you’re blessed with a fleet of helicopters. It’s not the sort of commitment that would get you far at D.A.F. Liverpool legend Ian Rush was here, complete in brave maroon suit as he made the draw for Friday’s Ladbrokes Chester Cup. He lives round the corner to be fair. Kieran Shoemark was here, too, on the day he lost the top job with the Gosdens. He ran off when approached, not the first time that’s happened to me on a racecourse and likely not the last. He returned ashen-faced as Cracksman’s sister Queen Of Thieves trailed in last in the Cheshire Oaks. If she was a Hail Mary play to get back in the good books at Clarehaven, it couldn’t have gone much worse. Up front in the same race, Ryan Moore. If ever there was a jockey for the rest of his peers to look up to in terms of limiting the mistakes it’s Moore. Can you remember him giving one a bad ride around Chester? I can’t.

Full report as Minnie Hauk is on top at Chester

Minnie Hauk was good in the Cheshire Oaks. She looked like she’d improve physically for the run after what was her first start of the season and 12/1 quotes for the Betfred Oaks were a fair reaction. She’s probably more Magic Wand than Enable, but the former won a Ribblesdale after finishing fourth in an Oaks so that isn’t intended to be a negative. With no Aidan O’Brien in attendance it was left to Paul Smith of Coolmore to confirm the daughter of Frankel will be pointed at Epsom next month. “You’d have to think of the Oaks,” he said. “She always answers to the jockey and just kept finding, Ryan was quite sweet on her. “Aidan always thought she’d improve a lot for this run. She’s a very kind uncomplicated filly with a great attitude and the step up in trip obviously helped.” In second was Secret Of Love for Andrew Balding and Kirsten Rausing and she too ran well on her first go over a trip, staying on for second under David Probert despite being short of room on the turn for home. Anna Lisa Balding was here to witness her performance and it seems the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot could be the next port of call for the daughter of Sea The Moon. She said: “She’s been working well at home and she’s always shown us plenty, but she just had to do it on the track at this level. “The draw has helped her, she’s run really well and galloped all the way to the line. The jockey was very complimentary, so let’s hope she comes out of this and we’ll go again. “She just stepped to the right [on the home turn] and David had to switch her out and it took a while to get her going again, but we were delighted. “There’s a couple of options, Royal Ascot and the Ribblesdale would be one. There’s not a lot of her, so we just have to be careful with where we put her.”

Matt Brocklebank's Chester Vase analysis