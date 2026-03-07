Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup runners and updated odds

Fact To File is all-set to defend his Ryanair Chase crown after connections opted against supplementing him into the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The latter’s absence casts a huge cloud over the defence of his Aintree crown next month as he’s currently not qualified for the race. The four leading home hopes, The Jukebox Man, Jango Baie, Haiti Couleurs and Grey Dawning all stand their ground and are joined by L’Homme Presse. The Irish raiding party is completed by Affordale Fury, Banbridge, Envoi Allen, Firefox and Stellar Story. Gold Tweet remains on course to represent France. Latest Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup betting Paddy Power & Sky Bet odds (non-runner/no bet): 7/2 Gaelic Warrior, 4 Jango Baie, The Jukebox Man, 6 Haiti Couleurs, 13/2 Inothewayurthinkin, 10 Spillane’s Tower, 12 Grey Dawning, 20 Envoi Allen, Firefox, 25 Affordale Fury, 33 Banbridge, 40 L’Homme Presse, 66 Stellar Story, 100 Gold Tweet