Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup runners and updated odds

Fact To File is all-set to defend his Ryanair Chase crown after connections opted against supplementing him into the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
There has been much speculation in recent weeks that JP McManus might add him to the field for chasing’s blue riband following his victory in the Paddy Power-sponsored Irish equivalent last month but the Martinstown team have resisted that temptation.
In his absence they can still call on last year’s winner Inothewayurthinkin and Betfair Cotswold Chase hero Spillane’s Tower.
However trainer Willie Mullins now has a single dart in the shape of Gaelic Warrior. Sadly he ruled two-time winner Galopin Des Champs out on Friday evening following a late setback and didn’t confirm any of his other original entries including the last two Grand National winners I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett.
The latter’s absence casts a huge cloud over the defence of his Aintree crown next month as he’s currently not qualified for the race.
The four leading home hopes, The Jukebox Man, Jango Baie, Haiti Couleurs and Grey Dawning all stand their ground and are joined by L’Homme Presse.
The Irish raiding party is completed by Affordale Fury, Banbridge, Envoi Allen, Firefox and Stellar Story.
Gold Tweet remains on course to represent France.
Latest Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup betting
Paddy Power & Sky Bet odds (non-runner/no bet): 7/2 Gaelic Warrior, 4 Jango Baie, The Jukebox Man, 6 Haiti Couleurs, 13/2 Inothewayurthinkin, 10 Spillane’s Tower, 12 Grey Dawning, 20 Envoi Allen, Firefox, 25 Affordale Fury, 33 Banbridge, 40 L’Homme Presse, 66 Stellar Story, 100 Gold Tweet
