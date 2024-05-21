Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Bluestocking, ridden by Rossa Ryan, wins the Middleton Fillies' Stakes at York
Bluestocking, ridden by Rossa Ryan, wins the Middleton Fillies' Stakes at York

Bluestocking heading to Pretty Polly

By Ashley Iveson
13:08 · TUE May 21, 2024

The Pretty Polly Stakes in Ireland is the likely next port of call for Bluestocking following her impressive return to action at York last week.

Although winless as a three-year-old in 2023, the daughter of Camelot ran several good races in defeat in esteemed company, finishing third in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, second in the Irish Oaks, fourth in the Yorkshire Oaks and second again on Champions Day at Ascot.

Ralph Beckett’s filly was not winning out of turn when dominating her rivals in the Group Two Middleton Stakes on the Knavesmire and while the Coronation Cup at Epsom was mooted as a potential target, she is instead set to be prepared for a return to the Curragh on June 29.

“You’re always hoping with a filly like her that she’ll improve from three to four, that’s not a given but I think we all felt she was a weak filly last year that would improve, so it was nice to see that she did,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

“She handled the drop back in trip and the better ground, I think it was an impressive display and I think we’ll stick against our sex for the time being, with the Pretty Polly being the most logical option at this moment in time.

“Later on in the season, we can venture into taking on the opposite sex, but at this point in time, I think we’ll try and win our Group One against our own sex and see how we go from there.”

Download the Sporting Life App

While Bluestocking was largely campaigned over a mile and a half last season, Mahon feels her comeback victory over a mile and a quarter is evidence she may be better over the shorter trip.

He added: “We were just saying the other day, maybe in the Oaks and at Chester last year, maybe she wasn’t quite getting home over a mile and a half and maybe a mile and a quarter is her bale of hay. That will become evident as we go forward, but she was very effective over the mile and a quarter in York, so we’ll stick to it for the time being.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo