Bluestocking heading to Pretty Polly

Although winless as a three-year-old in 2023, the daughter of Camelot ran several good races in defeat in esteemed company, finishing third in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, second in the Irish Oaks, fourth in the Yorkshire Oaks and second again on Champions Day at Ascot.

Ralph Beckett’s filly was not winning out of turn when dominating her rivals in the Group Two Middleton Stakes on the Knavesmire and while the Coronation Cup at Epsom was mooted as a potential target, she is instead set to be prepared for a return to the Curragh on June 29.

“You’re always hoping with a filly like her that she’ll improve from three to four, that’s not a given but I think we all felt she was a weak filly last year that would improve, so it was nice to see that she did,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

“She handled the drop back in trip and the better ground, I think it was an impressive display and I think we’ll stick against our sex for the time being, with the Pretty Polly being the most logical option at this moment in time.

“Later on in the season, we can venture into taking on the opposite sex, but at this point in time, I think we’ll try and win our Group One against our own sex and see how we go from there.”