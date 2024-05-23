Blue Rose Cen to face tough test on first start for Maurizio Guarnieri

A star last season for Christopher Head, she completed a French Guineas and Oaks double and rounded off her campaign with victory in the Prix de l’Opera.

She was one of a team of horses moved by owners Yeguada Centurion from Head to Guarnieri, along with QEII winner Big Rock.

“Blue Rose Cen arrived at the stable at the end of January, so I’ve had plenty of time to get to know her, she’s a nice filly,” Guarnieri told Sky Sports Racing.

“She progressed a lot in the spring but two months ago, after a week of hot weather we got very cold weather, so she stopped for a moment – but at the moment, I’m very happy with her condition.

“I know it is very difficult to come back in a Group One race after over 200 days off.