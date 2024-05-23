Sporting Life
Blue Rose Cen
Blue Rose Cen

Blue Rose Cen to face tough test on first start for Maurizio Guarnieri

By Nick Robson
14:32 · THU May 23, 2024

Maurizio Guarnieri accepts Blue Rose Cen faces a stiff task on her return to action in Sunday’s Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp, which is also her stable debut.

A star last season for Christopher Head, she completed a French Guineas and Oaks double and rounded off her campaign with victory in the Prix de l’Opera.

She was one of a team of horses moved by owners Yeguada Centurion from Head to Guarnieri, along with QEII winner Big Rock.

“Blue Rose Cen arrived at the stable at the end of January, so I’ve had plenty of time to get to know her, she’s a nice filly,” Guarnieri told Sky Sports Racing.

“She progressed a lot in the spring but two months ago, after a week of hot weather we got very cold weather, so she stopped for a moment – but at the moment, I’m very happy with her condition.

“I know it is very difficult to come back in a Group One race after over 200 days off.

“I hope she will run a good race. It is not easy to come back in Group Ones against good horses like she will face on Sunday. I’m happy with her condition but she might not be 100 per cent for her first race, but that is normal.

“The ground won’t be a problem for her.”

Big Rock made his comeback in the Lockinge at Newbury on Saturday but his race was almost over before it had begun, although there were no lasting effects.

“Big Rock had a problem coming out of the stalls, he fell on his knees at the start, so he bled a little, but now he’s okay,” said Guarnieri.

“The ground was also a bit too firm. I hope his next run will be Ascot (Queen Anne) and he’s training well.”

