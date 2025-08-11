The 19-year-old, son of trainer Mark Loughnane, was champion apprentice in Britain in 2023 and All-Weather Champion Jockey in 24/25 and has become a household name, with Rashabar's 80/1 triumph in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer included among his big-race haul.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has clearly been an admirer of Loughnane's talents and he has enjoyed eight winners from just a dozen rides for the Newmarket man domestically so far this year.

Appleby was thrilled to be able to give Loughnane the chance of a first taste of Group 1 glory on stable star Rebel's Romance in Sunday's Westminster 135th Grosser Preis von Berlin and the rider took the opportunity, scoring by three-quarters of a length on the 1/5 favourite.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the jockey said of Rebel's Romance: “He’s an absolute superstar, I was very lucky to have the opportunity to partner him – a very special moment. I went and sat on him on Tuesday morning, spoke to Charlie and the rest is history.

“He’s a very big horse, he’s got a lot of presence. Even seeing him walk around the paddock yesterday, he just looked a class above the rest of them. He’s so straightforward now, yesterday was like clockwork – he broke nicely, found a beautiful rhythm and was very tough and gutsy when he needed to be."