The 19-year-old Loughnane got the leg-up on the Godolphin globetrotter as regular rider William Buick was in France for the Maurice de Gheest and delivered in good style to claim a breakthrough success at the highest level.

Rebel's Romance was sent off the 1/5 favourite for the Westminster 135th Grosser Preis von Berlin and got the job done with a three-quarter-length defeat of Junko.

Speaking on Wettstar.de in the immediate aftermath of the race at Hoppegarten, the winning rider said: "It’s a feeling I can’t describe, a feeling of ecstasy. What a star of a horse. I’m very lucky to be riding in these colours and to have the opportunity to sit on a horse like this.

“He’s a star of a horse. Big thanks to Will. I spoke to him last night and he told me exactly what to do.”

Loughnane's father, Mark, was at Wolverhampton and reacted to the news on Sky Sports Racing. He said: "It's something he's dreamt of all his life. I had an even-money favourite in the first race but I was more watching my phone and watching Billy. As a dad I'm proud as punch."