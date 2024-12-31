Big-race preview & tip: Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham

We have the ratings, pace guide, views from connections and key video replays for the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

SALVER shaped as though ready for a stiffer test when capping a productive juvenile campaign by finishing third in the Triumph Hurdle here in March. He again left that impression when fourth on return at Newbury and, now given the chance to show what he can do over a longer trip, the 5-y-o gets the nod ahead of Golden Ace, who was only fourth behind Lucky Place at Ascot but she should be sharper here. Langer Dan is the pick of these in terms of raw ability but this scenario may not be ideal.

Timeform Top Rated: Langer Dan

Timeform Pace Guide

Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint: Those that race towards the rear at this trip here have a better record than those that don’t but a steady gallop seems on the cards and that would work against GOLDEN ACE in favour of GOWEL ROAD.

What the connections say Golden Ace’s return to action came in the Ascot Hurdle in November, where she was fourth of five when beaten two lengths by Nicky Henderson’s Lucky Place. She meets the same horse at Cheltenham but is this time in receipt of a significantly greater weight advantage as the only mare in the field. “I’m very happy with her at home, she wouldn’t want the ground very soft but I don’t think Cheltenham is going to get the same rain we’re getting here,” said Scott. “We knew she wasn’t fully fit (last time out) because we’d had a few interruptions, I’d like to think she’s a lot straighter now. “Even then, we’ve probably got quite a bit of improvement to come as well, it’s been slowly-slowly this year in terms of her preparation. “Brighterdaysahead has been so impressive, I think that race (at the Cheltenham Festival) was just run very slowly and in the end we had more gears than her. “That makes me think that we should be over two miles but I couldn’t really find a race for her, though it could be an option if this falls through at Cheltenham.”

Opposing Golden Ace is Gary and Josh Moore’s Salver, who steps up in trip having finished third in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last season and fourth on debut at Newbury this time around. Gary Moore said: “He’s been crying out for a step up in trip since the Triumph really and we know he acts on the track. Any rain would be helpful but it is going to be a tough race. “I thought he ran a great race at Newbury on his comeback and I was very happy with him. It’s always a hard year when they are four-year-olds turning five, but he’s in good form and looks well. “They’re calling it good to soft but the big thing is he is stepping up in trip and any more rain would be really helpful to help make it a test of stamina." Nigel Twiston-Davies is represented in the race by Gowel Road, who steps back in trip having been the runner-up of his past three starts in Cheltenham handicaps over three miles. Willie Twiston-Davies, assistant to his father, said: “He’s been so consistent in handicaps all year but just keeps bumping into one. “He’s given the winner around 20lb the last twice and the time before that he was beat by The Wallpark, who looks like he is going to be a graded horse. “Hopefully we get plenty of rain, as the softer the better. There is a slight concern dropping back in trip, as he is such a good stayer, but he’s not the slowest in the world and if it’s testing, it will play to our strengths a bit more.” Along with Henderson’s Lucky Place, the field is completed by Dan Skelton’s dual Coral Cup winner Langer Dan and Olly Murphy’s Thunder Rock. Ben Pauling’s Twig has been declared a non-runner and is set to feature in the preceding handicap hurdle instead.

Key Video Form Golden Ace, 1st Cheltenham 14 March 2024

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Salver, 4th Newbury 30 November 2024

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Gowel Road, 2nd Cheltenham 13 December 2024

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Lucky Place, 1st Ascot 23 November 2024

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Langer Dan, 3rd Newbury 29 November 2024

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Thunder Rock, 1st Kelso 02 March 2024

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits