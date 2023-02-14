Tony McFadden highlights some of the high-profile horses entered this week.

Thursday The Grade 3 novice hurdle at Clonmel has some eye-catching names on its roll of honour - it's been won by Don Poli, Monalee and Allaho - and there will be Cheltenham clues on offer in this year's edition. Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle favourite Hiddenvalley Lake bids to extend his unbeaten record following a maiden win at Naas and a Grade 3 success at Cork, though he doesn't face a straightforward test as there are some interesting rivals in opposition. His trainer Henry de Bromhead has an interesting second string in Monty's Star, who carries the same silks as Monalee and shaped with promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut at Navan last month, while Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins are represented by Search for Glory and Walk In The Brise respectively. However, the most interesting opponent is the rapidly progressive Corbetts Cross who actually heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form he showed when bolting up on his handicap debut at Fairyhouse last month. He has since been purchased by Paul Byrne and moved to Emmet Mullins and is a leading Albert Bartlett contender in his own right.

There's also Grade 3 action at Sandown on Thursday courtesy of the Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle which was won last year by Love Envoi en route to Cheltenham Festival success. The pick of the field this time around is arguably You Wear It Well as she won her first two starts over hurdles before finishing runner-up to Hermes Allen in the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury last time, though Gordon Elliott's raider Deeply Superficial is also an interesting contender.

Saturday It's a low-key day of jumps racing on Friday - for all the Racing's Best Ratings With Timeform Handicap Chase at Kelso promises to be a good-quality affair - but there's lots to enjoy on Saturday. The Betfair Ascot Chase takes centre stage and features a fascinating clash between Shishkin and last season's winner Fakir d'Oudairies, with the up-and-coming Pic d'Orhy adding further intrigue.

Shishkin would prove a class apart if reproducing the sort of form he showed when beating Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at this course last season, though he was pulled up in the Champion Chase and also disappointed when a distant third on his return in the Tingle Creek so now has a bit to prove as he steps up in trip. Fakir d'Oudairies isn't as talented as a peak-form Shishkin, but he's a rock-solid performer, multiple Grade 1 winner and was at a level close to his best on Timeform's figures when winning the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles last time. Pic d'Orhy also arrives in form as he has won all three starts this season and posted a career-best effort when a wide-margin winner of the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton last month, though this will pose a sterner test of his credentials. The chief supporting contest at Ascot on Saturday is the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase and Galia des Liteaux features among the eight entries. She was a comfortable winner of the Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick last time, when she impressed with her bold jumping.

At Haydock, course specialist Bristol de Mai features among the entries for the Grand National Trial. He was second past the post in last year's edition but was subsequently awarded the race after The Galloping Bear was disqualified. Bristol De Mai is now a 12-year-old and has been a regular on the scene since landing the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow on his British debut way back in December 2014. There are some promising juveniles entered in the opening Victor Ludorum Hurdle, including the Paul Nicholls-trained Afadil who has the Timeform Large P, a symbol that denotes he's open to significant improvement. Afadil has won both starts since joining Nicholls and was especially impressive at Musselburgh recently.

Afadil carries the same silks as Knappers Hill who is entered in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton. He made little impact in the Relkeel Hurdle last time but had been an impressive winner of the Elite Hurdle over this course and distance on his previous outing. Also among the possible runners are First Street and I Like To Move It, who also contested the Relkeel Hurdle last time. Multiple Grade 1 winner Sharjah is the headline act in the Grade 3 Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park, while in the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase his Willie Mullins-trained stablemates Capodanno and Haut En Couleurs are interesting contenders. Capodanno hasn't been seen since winning the Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown last season, while Haut en Couleurs looked likely to beat Fakir d'Oudairies until falling at the final fence in the Hotel & Jockey Hotel Chase. Haut En Couleurs was not entered in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival but, with Allaho ruled out, you wonder if an impressive performance on Saturday might persuade connections to supplement him.

Sunday Punchestown provides the pick of the action on Sunday, with a card including the Grand National Trial Handicap Chase and a listed mares' novice hurdle. The bumper could be an informative affair as Point winners Ballyburn and Tullyhill feature among Willie Mullins' entries, while the Eddie O'Grady-trained Irish Panther caught the eye when runner-up to Fact To File on debut. He travelled powerfully in that two-and-a-half miler, leaving the impression that a drop back in trip would suit, and the winner has since boosted the form by finishing runner-up in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival. Gordon Elliott's My Trump Card also looked like a horse with potential when fourth in a maiden hurdle on debut.