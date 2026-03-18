BHA publish Nico de Boinville report with no evidence found to support racism claim

The British Horseracing Authority has published a report regarding its investigation into an allegation of racism from Nico de Boinville at the Cheltenham Festival with no evidence found to support the accusation.

Things got heated at the start of the Turners Novices' Hurdle last Wednesday when De Boinville, aboard Act Of Innocence, and Declan Queally, on I'll Sort That, clashed and exchanged opinions. After the race the altercation spilled into the ITV coverage as Matt Chapman interviewed the pair on the weighing room steps, with Queally saying: "Being abused by an English rider in Nico de Boinville, not very nice. I'm an amateur, coming over here riding in front of my kids and that... it was horrific." In response, de Boinville said: "Maybe he should look in the mirror." The pair then made up on camera the following day as Davy Russell played peacemaker. A stewards’ inquiry took place into whether racist language had been used, with evidence heard from the two riders in question, two more jockeys, a starter, an independent contractor and from audio and video recordings.

Declan Queally and Nico de Boinville make up at Cheltenham