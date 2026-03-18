BHA publish Nico de Boinville report with no evidence found to support racism claim

The British Horseracing Authority has published a report regarding its investigation into an allegation of racism from Nico de Boinville at the Cheltenham Festival with no evidence found to support the accusation.
Things got heated at the start of the Turners Novices' Hurdle last Wednesday when De Boinville, aboard Act Of Innocence, and Declan Queally, on I'll Sort That, clashed and exchanged opinions.
After the race the altercation spilled into the ITV coverage as Matt Chapman interviewed the pair on the weighing room steps, with Queally saying: "Being abused by an English rider in Nico de Boinville, not very nice. I'm an amateur, coming over here riding in front of my kids and that... it was horrific."
In response, de Boinville said: "Maybe he should look in the mirror."
The pair then made up on camera the following day as Davy Russell played peacemaker.
A stewards’ inquiry took place into whether racist language had been used, with evidence heard from the two riders in question, two more jockeys, a starter, an independent contractor and from audio and video recordings.
The stewards' report read: "Having reviewed and considered all the evidence it was clear that the riders were frustrated with the delay in starting the race on the second attempt, as a number of riders were reluctant to take a turn and get behind the marker poles.
"It is understood, and accepted, that strong language was used by De Boinville at the start and directed towards Mr Queally. It was also stated that a number of riders were also verbally expressing their frustration at the start away from the incident being enquired into.
"There was no audio evidence or verbal evidence given from any party during the course of the enquiry to corroborate that any language used was of a racist nature.
"Whilst the stewards understand that in a highly competitive environment emotions do sometimes run high, there is an expectation and an obligation on participants in terms of their behaviour under the Rules of Racing and the Code of Conduct.
"Having regard to all the above, the stewards, whilst acknowledging a verbal altercation between De Boinville and Mr Queally took place, found that there is no evidence to support the allegation made by Mr Queally of racist comments, therefore the complaint is not upheld.
"The stewards have however reminded De Boinville of his obligations and the expectations to ensure he behaves in a professional manner, and this includes when pressure is heightened at the start of high-profile fixtures."
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