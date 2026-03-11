Cheltenham Festival jockey spat: Amateur rider Declan Queally and Nico de Boinville have difference of opinion

Queally, who is an Irish amateur and partnered his own horse I'll Sort That (15/2) to finish fifth in the Grade 1 event, claimed he had been verbally abused down at the start by Nicky Henderson's number one jockey, Nico de Boinville, aboard the eventual runner-up Act Of Innocence (10/1).

The race ultimately went to the prominently-ridden King Rasko Grey, who initiated a treble on the card for trainer Willie Mullins , but the pre-race drama spilled over as Nico de Boinville and Declan Queally were asked on ITV for their view of events before the tapes went back.

The opening race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival was briefly delayed after a false start and riders then continually being unable to settle on a legitimate standing start.

"Being abused by an English rider, Nico de Boinville is not very nice" 👀 "I'm an amateur, I'm coming over riding in front of my kids. HORRIFIC" 😯 Declan Queally is NOT HAPPY with Nico de Boinville 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ZooWaL1PDI

Speaking to ITV's Matt Chapman in the immediate aftermath of the race, Queally said: "The start was a bit of a mess, I got tracked back further than I wanted.

"Being abused by an English rider in Nico de Boinville, not very nice. I'm an amateur, coming over here riding in front of my kids and that... it was horrific."

In response, de Boinville said: "Maybe he should look in the mirror.

"I was very happy [with the effort of Act Of Innocence]. It was a bit frustrating as a few things went against us."

Official report

Regarding the incident, BHA race report stated: "The Starter reported that Jack Kennedy, the rider of BALLYFAD (IRE), Mr D. Queally, the rider of I’LL SORT THAT (IRE), Danny Gilligan, the rider of SKYLIGHT HUSTLE (IRE), and Darragh O’Keeffe, the rider of WALKS IN JUNE (IRE), had not approached the tape at a walk or a jig-jog thereby causing a false start, resulting in a standing start.

"The riders and the Starters were interviewed and shown recordings of the incident. Kennedy and Queally were suspended for 1 day for misconduct at the Start. As it was their second offence in 12 months, Gilligan and O’Keefe were suspended for 2 days.

"An enquiry was held into a complaint received from Mr D. Queally regarding an incident at the start. The Stewards, having heard the initial evidence from Queally and Nico de Boinville, have adjourned the matter to obtain further evidence."