BHA highlights fatality review process following three deaths in separate incidents at Kempton

The BHA has underlined the requirement to "analyse each of the incidents in detail" after three horses were fatally injured at Kempton Park on Saturday.
Paul Nicholls and his Ditcheat team were left devastated after Kalif Du Berlais suffered a broken shoulder during the Silviniaco Conti Chase, while the Harry Derham-trained Vertpol came to grief at the final flight in the juvenile hurdle.
Peso, trained by Jonjo and AJ O'Neill, was fatally injured and sadly lost his life in the two and a half-mile handicap chase on the card.
"We are deeply saddened by the fatal injuries sustained by Kalif Du Berlais, Wertpol and Peso at Kempton Park today," a statement from the BHA read.
"Our thoughts are with the connections of the horses, including the owners, trainers and the racing grooms, who looked after and cared for them throughout their lives and will be most affected by their loss. Each of the horses was attended immediately by the veterinary team on the racecourse, who quickly assessed the extent of the injuries and the most appropriate course of action.
"The BHA will now analyse each of the incidents in detail through our fatality review process. This involves an in-depth review into every fatality that occurs on a raceday, with input from experts including veterinarians, racecourse teams and participants.
"At this stage there does not appear to be any common factor that can be attributed to these incidents, with each of the injuries different in nature and sustained in unique circumstances.
"But as is the case where there is more than one fatality at a single race meeting, the BHA will also initiate its additional review process to assess all relevant factors in conjunction with the racecourse and determine whether there may be any causal links. These processes are part of wider and ongoing efforts across British racing to continually improve safety and reduce avoidable risk of injuries and fatalities.
"For more information about British racing’s fatality review process and our ongoing work to reduce risk, please visit: www.horsepwr.co.uk."
Nicholls said: “I can say as much as I like, but it is a shame for the whole team. Harry (Cobden, jockey) was extremely upset. Kalif Du Berlais was a big bold horse that attacked his fences. He was enthusiastic today and travelling beautifully.
“We'll never know where he would have ended up, but we had a lot of faith in him. These things happen sadly and you have to try and pick yourself up and move forward.
“These horses get the best of everything and it is sad when things like this happen. It is a big hard blow for us, but all we can do is go onwards and upwards and not look back."
