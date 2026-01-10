Paul Nicholls pays tribute to Kalif Du Berlais who suffered fatal injury at Kempton

The six-year-old was leading his three rivals in the Grade Two contest when landing awkwardly and unseating Harry Cobden at the eighth fence, sustaining a broken shoulder.

"It is hard on the whole team losing horses like that," Nicholls said.

"You are relying on nice horses like that to be good for the season. It is a big kick in the teeth for everybody, the owners, and the poor girl that looks after him. I hate seeing that sort of thing happen.

“The first day at Exeter this season, on that ground he was never going, but today he was travelling beautifully and doing everything within himself. He was just showing his bit of class today as he jumped brilliantly and was travelling well and felt good.

“I can say as much as I like, but it is a shame for the whole team. Harry was extremely upset. He was a big bold horse that attacked his fences. He was enthusiastic today and travelling beautifully.

“We'll never know where he would have ended up, but we had a lot of faith in him. These things happen sadly and you have to try and pick yourself up and move forward.

“These horses get the best of everything and it is sad when things like this happen. It is a big hard blow for us, but all we can do is go onwards and upwards and not look back.

“It was great that the vets were right on it. They say that he broke his shoulder. He has winged it and has probably halfway over it changed his mind and landed awkwardly on it.

“He had won a Grade One, and he had a big future I’ve no doubt about it, but sadly he will never be able to show the potential we thought he had.”

Kalif Du Berlais landed the Grade One Rosconn Group Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree in April and was part owned by Sir Alex Ferguson. He won six of his 11 starts under Rules, winning a total of £194,186 in prizemoney.