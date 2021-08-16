Beverley Bullet proof Beverley is a hit as ITV cameras hit the Westwood

Variety, they say, is the spice of life - racing is proof of that, and very few tracks would say all their flagship races are over the same trip.

But Beverley, that wonderfully welcoming haunt on the Westwood, above the minster town in East Yorkshire, is different.

For years their season had been dominated by their two five furlong two-year-old races which have become key Royal Ascot trials, but in 2004 the course - whose imagination has no bounds as the running of the Donkey Derby and the B’Arc de Triomphe - came up with a big hit.

The uphill five-furlong track, where for years the draw had been decisive, has been treated and so was born the Beverley Bullet, a sprint that has grown in reputation ever since - and this Saturday sees the ITV Cameras in town to show it.

And you can understand why - its fiercely competitive for a big prize - and Yorkshire has always housed a multitude of great sprinters.

12 months ago Dakota Gold, who went on to win this year's Unibet Stewards Cup at Goodwood, triumphed for Michael Dods and Connor Beasley with Last Empire and Keep Busy second and third.

But in the preceding years it has been the performance of some wonderful veterans that has almost lifted the roof off the stands.