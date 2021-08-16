Judicial aiming to hit Bullet target at Beverley

Trained by Julie Camacho, he won the Listed contest two years ago but showed he is every bit as good this term when beating Dakota Gold at Chester.

Now a nine-year-old, Judicial could meet Dakota Gold again this weekend with the likes of Light Refrain, Keep Busy, Hurricane Ivor and Great St Wilfrid winner Justanotherbottle among 20 entries.

“This has been the plan since he won at Chester really, we knew August was going to be a big month for him and we’re looking forward to it,” said Steve Brown, Camacho’s partner and assistant.