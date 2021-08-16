Sporting Life
Judicial aiming to hit Bullet target at Beverley

By Sporting Life
15:10 · TUE August 24, 2021

Veteran sprinter Judicial is all set to try to reclaim his William Hill Beverley Bullet crown on Saturday.

Trained by Julie Camacho, he won the Listed contest two years ago but showed he is every bit as good this term when beating Dakota Gold at Chester.

Now a nine-year-old, Judicial could meet Dakota Gold again this weekend with the likes of Light Refrain, Keep Busy, Hurricane Ivor and Great St Wilfrid winner Justanotherbottle among 20 entries.

“This has been the plan since he won at Chester really, we knew August was going to be a big month for him and we’re looking forward to it,” said Steve Brown, Camacho’s partner and assistant.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

“First time out this year he lost a shoe in the Palace House so we could explain that, but clearly his second run was disappointing, so it was nice to see him bounce back at Chester.

“The only thing I would say is he’s gone away from wanting really fast ground, he certainly handles more juice in the ground these days.

“It seems to be a race older horses have a good record in, so hopefully we can continue that trend – it would be lovely if he could.

“Either way I’m sure he’ll run a very good race, we’re pleased with him and happy with where we are with him.”

