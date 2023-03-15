Energumene retained his Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase crown, turning the day two feature into a one-horse race at Cheltenham.
The 6/5 favourite was bouncing back from a surprise defeat in the Clarence House Chase at the track in January and was always cantering alongside early leader Editeur Du Gite.
That rival was treading water from the turn for home but for a stride or two eventual runner-up Captain Guinness (12/1) looked a potential danger.
However he was swept aside, Paul Townend virtually motionless as Willie Mullins' charge hit the line ten lengths to the good.
Mullins admitted there was plenty of confidence in the camp beforehand that his charge would reverse the Clarence House form.
He said: “Paul had a very positive frame of mind going out. He said he was going to jump off up there, he thought everyone was going to be very tight and he wanted to be away fast. That’s the way the race worked out and he had it right.
“The horse just loved the ground and loved jumping. He was brilliant on the day and Paul was brilliant on him.
“I was way more confident this year than last year because we hadn’t Shishkin to take on and with any improvement from the Clarence House, it was hopefully a case of getting a clear round.
“Paul came home from the Clarence House and he said ‘they won’t beat us again’ and the horse’s work and jumping and everything for the last three weeks has been brilliant, so we just had our fingers crossed for a clear round.
“I was hoping to win, but the way he did it was something else. Hopefully he can hold that sort of form for next year.”
Following his Clarence House reverse, Mullins suggested Energumene was taken by surprise by the white boards on the fences – but he had no problem at the second attempt.
He added: “He just propped at the first fence in the Clarence House and it just upset him. We had to go to Plan B then, which didn’t work out.
“We’ve schooled him plenty over the white fences and they didn’t worry him today and I’d say he was way sharper coming here, too.
“In showjumping we have different colour poles and some horses don’t like this colour and that colour. Some horses go out and don’t care what colours they see, but some see a different colour from a mile away and it puts them off.”
Bloom felt the rain had worked in his horse’s favour.
He said: “We were really confident going in, he’s run a tremendous race. He looked the top horse all the way around so we were delighted, absolutely delighted.
“I had a few quid on, so we’re quids in. We were confident anyway but obviously the rain helps the horse – had it been good ground we would have been a lot less confident. The rain in the last couple of hours has been a big boon.”
