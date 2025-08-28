Menu icon
Lambourn completes the Derby double
Lambourn completes the Derby double

Betfred St Leger latest news | Lambourn supported in Leger betting

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu August 28, 2025 · 5h ago

Lambourn was well backed for the Betfred St Leger in several places on Thursday two days after the latest entry stage.

The son of Australia was one of eight horses left in the final Classic of the season on Tuesday by trainer Aidan O’Brien as a total of 15 went forward for the 1m6f contest at Doncaster on Saturday September 13.

Both Paddy Power and Sky Bet went 4/1 from 6/1 about the three-year-old, along with several other layers, while some firms went as short as 7/2.

The dual Derby hero's stablemate Scandinavia, winner of the Goodwood Cup, remains the favourite at 5/4.

Ryan McCue, Senior Trader for Paddy Power, said: "We have seen plenty of each-way bets in the last number of days for Lambourn, hence the cut to the current 4/1 and pushing of Scandinavia to 5/4.

"It was one of those situations that after being well beaten at York last week, we were happy to go 8/1 but since then we've laid enough to warrant cutting the price."

Lambourn will be going for his third Classic victory of the season after wins in the Betfred Derby at Epsom and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh, but he fluffed his lines last time in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York last week when only fifth behind Pride Of Arras under his Group 1 penalty.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

