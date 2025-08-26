Fifteen go forward for Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 13

Fifteen horses have gone forward at the latest entry stage for the Group 1 Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday September 13.

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for over half the of the remaining entries with eight entered up from Ballydoyle, headed by the antepost favourite Scandinavia, Derby winner Lambourn and Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks heroine Minnie Hauk. Galveston, Saratoga, Shackleton, Stay True and Thrice are also in there for O'Brien. A strong Irish challenge is bolstered by Joseph O'Brien's Tennessee Stud and Paddy Twomey's Carmers, with just five British-trained horses left in the race; Furthur and Tarriance from the Andrew Balding yard, William Haggas' Arabian Force, Roger Varian's Rahiebb and Charlie Johnston's Lazy Griff.

Scandinavia: St Leger favourite