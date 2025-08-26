Fifteen go forward for Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 13

Fifteen horses have gone forward at the latest entry stage for the Group 1 Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday September 13.
Aidan O'Brien is responsible for over half the of the remaining entries with eight entered up from Ballydoyle, headed by the antepost favourite Scandinavia, Derby winner Lambourn and Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks heroine Minnie Hauk.
Galveston, Saratoga, Shackleton, Stay True and Thrice are also in there for O'Brien.
A strong Irish challenge is bolstered by Joseph O'Brien's Tennessee Stud and Paddy Twomey's Carmers, with just five British-trained horses left in the race; Furthur and Tarriance from the Andrew Balding yard, William Haggas' Arabian Force, Roger Varian's Rahiebb and Charlie Johnston's Lazy Griff.
Lazy Griff is now the clear second-favourite for the St Leger at around 5/1 and spokesman for the owners Middleham Park, Tom Palin, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Tuesday: “It’s very much the race we have earmarked for him throughout the season.
“It really should play to his strengths, the nature of the track and the stamina-laden trip.
“Was the Derby and the Irish Derby a bit of a surprise? Maybe so, but that perhaps stands us in greater stead coming into it.
“We had to pick our waterproofs out of the car this morning looking out on to Town Moor and hopefully that can perspire throughout the coming weeks as that could help us a little bit more.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.