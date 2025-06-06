Menu icon
David Ord
David Ord

Betfred Oaks reaction: David Ord on Minnie Hauk's win

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Fri June 06, 2025 · 1h ago

Our man at the track reflects on another day in the Epsom sun for Aidan O'Brien and the Ballydoyle team.

Two Group Ones at Epsom on Friday. Two Group One wins for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

The equine cast may change every year, the human one rarely does.

It’s 149 top flight victories for the trainer and jockey together.

Minnie Hauk won the Betfred Oaks despite seemingly finding the camber harder to handle that front-running stablemate Whirl. That filly went down all guns blazing, briefly threatening to rally and reclaim the crown 50 yards from the finish.

But Moore had more up his sleeve, his judgement both before and during the race spot on yet again. It’s bad news for The Lion In Winter fans.

