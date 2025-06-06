Two Group Ones at Epsom on Friday. Two Group One wins for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

The equine cast may change every year, the human one rarely does.

It’s 149 top flight victories for the trainer and jockey together.

Minnie Hauk won the Betfred Oaks despite seemingly finding the camber harder to handle that front-running stablemate Whirl. That filly went down all guns blazing, briefly threatening to rally and reclaim the crown 50 yards from the finish.

But Moore had more up his sleeve, his judgement both before and during the race spot on yet again. It’s bad news for The Lion In Winter fans.