Betfred Oaks picture after a fortnight of trials for the fillies’ Classic at Epsom

Our Ben Linfoot assesses the Betfred Oaks picture after the recent trials in Chester, Lingfield and beyond.

Desert Flower is favourite for the Betfred Oaks. There’s no arguing with that after her professional victory in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. She’s five from five, she’s uncomplicated and there is hope in her pedigree that she’ll stay. But jumping up from a mile to a mile and a half asks a serious new question of her. That is undeniable and with the Oaks trials in full swing the picture is in flux at this busy time of year. It will change further over the next few weeks. Fillies will fall by the wayside. Others will put their hand up in further trials like the Musidora at York and in Ireland. And plenty has already happened since the calendar flipped to May.

William Buick celebrates on Desert Flower

Falakeyah was impressive in the Pretty Polly, but connections were lukewarm over an Oaks bid and she looks more likely to stay racing at 10 furlongs or even drop back to a mile in the short term. Shadwell also have Elwateen as an Epsom possible after her good reappearance fourth behind Desert Flower in the Guineas, on just her second career start, but she would have to be supplemented for the Classic. Lake Victoria was also behind Desert Flower in the 1000 Guineas and she’s 14/1 for the Oaks, but she too looks more likely to go down the Irish 1,000 – Coronation Stakes route with Aidan O’Brien seemingly unearthing middle-distance three-year-olds by the day. Certainly, we’ve seen some nice Oaks wannabees unleashed from Ballydoyle in the last week.

Minnie Hauk is on top at Chester

First there was Minnie Hauk in the Cheshire Oaks. Yes, the bare form looks well short of the required winning standard at Epsom. She’ll have to move significantly forwards from this to have a say in the Oaks, a little improvement simply won’t do. But she could do. The impressive thing about her was not particularly what she did or how she did it, but that she did it at all in the context of it being just her third career start and in particularly on her first start at three. All of that suggests there is plenty more to come. But was she even the best daughter of Frankel on show from O’Brien’s yard in the last few days? Giselle is another one after her facile win in the three-runner William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday and she too enters Epsom calculations. She didn’t beat much here and she didn’t do everything right being keen early on. She looked difficult to control. But don’t hold that against her. She too will have learnt plenty from this and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do in a bigger field off a proper pace.

Out of the Breeders’ Cup winner Newspaperofrecord, it’s no wonder she was right at home on the fast turf and she looks to have a bit of star quality about her. Racing in a hood was an interesting move. It’s not equipment I recall O’Brien using too much, especially with his top fillies. Bracelet was one, she won a Ribblesdale and an Irish Oaks in a hood, but I can’t think of many others. Of course, whoever Ryan Moore plumps for in the Oaks will likely be breathing down Desert Flower’s neck in the betting at least. Serenity Prayer, Ecstatic and Whirl could get their chance to chuck their hats into the ring in the Musidora. Then there’s Ballet Slippers, Dreamy and January who have yet to be seen this season. But it wouldn’t surprise me if Giselle is top of his shortlist at this stage, for all that Minnie Hauk is favoured by the bookmakers.

