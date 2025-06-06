Betfred Oaks analysis and full result as Minnie Hauk wins an Epsom thriller

ANALYSIS: Ballydoyle tactics perfect again

The story of the market was the strength of the 1000 Guineas winner, Desert Flower. With stamina to prove, she was sent off a very solid 11/10 favourite, but the story of the race was that we saw another Ballydoyle-dominated Classic as MINNIE HAUK just saw off the challenge of stablemate Whirl in a humdinger of a finish.

This was a 46th British Classic win for trainer Aidan O’Brien and a fifth Oaks success for jockey Ryan Moore, their domination extending at Epsom after a ding-dong exchange with Whirl for the same outfit, ridden by Wayne Lordan.

Whirl cut out the running on ground described as Good to Soft (Good in places) after brief morning rain, the weather dry in the main for Oaks day as nine fillies went to post.

As so often is the case in these big races the pace was controlled by Ballydoyle and Moore had the perfect sit just in the slipstream of Whirl, although William Buick would’ve been perfectly happy sat just off Minnie Hauk on Desert Flower, next to Wemightakedlongway in a disputed third as the race developed.

Those were the first four fillies throughout and at the finish - nothing got into things from off the pace - an indication that Whirl didn’t set a taxing gallop on the front end. Indeed, Aidan O'Brien stressed afterwards that Minnie Hauk ‘can chase a stronger gallop than that’ and the overall time was 2.8 seconds slower than the Coronation Cup, the final two furlongs 1.6 seconds slower, as well.

With Desert Flower caught out by the track she ran well in third, but she was four lengths adrift of the front pair and while Charlie Appleby is yet to be convinced she failed for lack of stamina it would be no surprise to see her over 10 furlongs next time.