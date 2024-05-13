Ylang Ylang and Rubies Are Red could both represent Aidan O'Brien in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

The former won the Fillies' Mile at two and has been favourite for the Epsom Classic after running on into fifth in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas while Rubies Are Red flew home to finish second from a seemingly impossible position in Saturday's trial at Lingfield. The trainer said: “We weren’t sure whether Ylang Ylang would get the trip as she was keen and that is why her disappointing runs came in the middle. When we got her back and taught her how to relax she was like a middle-distance filly and that is what she was like in the Guineas as well. “We were very happy with her in the Guineas. We thought going to the Guineas that she was an Oaks filly given the way she had been working and that is how she ran. Ryan was very happy with her. He let her find her feet and he felt she came home very well.

