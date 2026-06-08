Betfred Derby reaction: David Ord on the weekend in Epsom

The non-running favourite who finished tenth in the Betfred Derby has dominated much of the fall-out from the Epsom weekend.

But so too has reaction to the revamped experience at the track across the two days. 60,000 spectators was the stretch target for leg one of a five-year plan to restore the race and the event to former glories.

In the end they fell short. 48,261 paying customers turned up across the two days, an increase of over 10,000, or 28%, on 2025. And The Jockey Club deserved the bump.

They threw plenty at reinvigorating the event; lots worked, some didn’t. But it wasn’t for the want of trying.