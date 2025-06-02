Betfred Derby preview: William Buick on Ruling Court and Desert Flower

William Buick goes into the Betfred Oaks and Derby confident that Desert Flower and Ruling Court have the raw ability to win at Epsom.

The pair are looking to add to their victories in the 1000 and 2000 Guineas respectively, and provide the Godolphin team a clean-sweep of the British Classics so far this season. However, to do so they need to stay a mile-and-a-half and handle the unique test that Epsom provides. The rider, a Jockey Club Racecourses ambassador said on Monday: “I feel like I’m on the two best horses. There is of course the question mark about the distance, they’ve never been beyond a mile before, but I do feel like I am on the two best horses. “They’ll either stay or they won’t. It’s as simple as that. Obviously, you have to ride them accordingly but equally you can’t make a horse stay, they either will or they won’t. Where you find out is inside the last couple of furlongs. “You won’t really get an indication before then. If you see a horse stepping up in trip going through the race very relaxed, in a nice position, breathing correctly and conserving energy, that's a huge help.

“That’s what you’re looking for early in the races. At Epsom, position is key and you’re looking to get that then shut them down, get them to relax then hopefully the horse can freewheel until you need them to get competitive." Buick is confident Ruling Court will stay beyond a mile, it’s the final two furlongs that are the question mark. “We’re confident he’ll get a mile-and-a-quarter and there are so many horses that go to Epsom with those sort of credentials. Very few three-year-olds would have gone the full mile-and-a-half trip before the Derby," he added. “Most horses who go there are going a mile-and-a-half for the first time bar a select few who have gone to Lingfield for the Derby Trial or Chester for the Vase, so you never quite know until the day. They do say if you get a mile-and-a-quarter you have a chance of getting a mile-and-a-half around Epsom." He’s confident the colt will handle the undulations and gradients of the track, at least. “Most good horses are well balanced; they do everything you ask of them and they have a turn of foot which he has. I was asking him for an effort going down into the Dip at Newmarket and he responded well, he never once needed any real hep going down or coming out of the Dip," Buick said. “He was very smooth through it, is very well balanced, has a high cruising speed, relaxes in his races and has a turn of foot. In that regard he ticks all the boxes and is a high-quality colt. “It looks a strong Derby. There have been good winners of the trials, horses that are improving at the right time of the year heading into the Derby. I thought the horse of Ralph Beckett’s that won the Dante (Pride Of Arras), I think he’s a horse you have to respect. On the second start of your career, winning the Dante takes a bit of doing. “There are a number of others too. You always go into the Derby with the utmost respect for your opponents and around Epsom you always need things to be in your favour a little bit.”

William Buick celebrates on Desert Flower