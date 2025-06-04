Betfred Derby declarations and draw: Final field confirmed for Epsom Classic

The 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court has been trimmed to a general 3/1 after featuring among 19 horses lining up in Saturday's Betfred Derby at Epsom, with Puppet Master the only one taken out on Wednesday morning.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Ruling Court, drawn well on paper in stall 7, will bid to follow the likes of Sea The Stars and Camelot to have completed the Newmarket and Epsom double in recent seasons.

Godolphin have a second string to their bow in the shape of Saeed bin Suroor's Tornado Alert (11), while Aidan O'Brien may not have declared Puppet Master but has confirmed his three other contenders, with general 11/4 favourite Delacroix (14), ridden by Ryan Moore, joined by Lambourn (10, Wayne Lordan) and The Lion In Winter who was drawn widest of all in 19 under Colin Keane.

Ralph Beckett is double-handed as he saddles Dante winner Pride Of Arras (16) and the well-touted Stanhope Gardens (2), who has form that ties in with Ruling Court and Delacroix from last year. John and Thady Gosden also have two runners in Dante second Damysus (15) and Nightwalker (5).

Midak (Francis-Henri Graffard, stall 4) and New Ground (Henri-François Devin, stall 17) were supplemented into the contest on Monday and will bid to become the first French-trained Derby winner since Pour Moi in 2011.

Tennessee Stud (12), Lazy Griff (3) and Tuscan Hills (6) are three of the more interesting outsiders in this year's race which has taken shape earlier than before after a new initiative from The Jockey Club to bring forward the declarations for Saturday's prestigious £1.5million Classic to the 72-hour stage. This was considered beneficial in building a sense of anticipation and excitement both domestically and around the world.

