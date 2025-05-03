Betfred 2000 Guineas report: David Ord reaction from Newmarket

David Ord is our man at Newmarket where the finish of the Betfred 2000 Guineas is a story of two trainers.
Two trainers watch the replay of the Betfred 2000 Guineas on the big screen at an overcast and windy Newmarket.
One can’t stop winning it. The other just can’t.
Had the cards fallen differently this time who knows….
Field Of Gold was favourite for John and Thady Gosden and sauntered through the first six furlongs of the contest.
But he’s a hold-up horse in a fast-ground Guineas. There’s your first warning light.
Kieran Shoemark has removed any concerns over potential traffic problems. Drawn ten of 11 he’s on the stands’ side flank of the group. He has some cover but easy access to racing room. Then coming into the Dip, push comes to shove.
At this point William Buick in the white Godolphin cap aboard Ruling Court and Mickael Barzalona sporting the blue one on Shadow Of Light, have set sail for home.
A furlong out it looks like the latter is about to overcome market drifts, the desertion of Buick and worries over the application of a tongue tie to make a winning return.
But three strides later Ruling Court is in front, Buick lower in the saddle. Of the two he’s the one bred to see this trip out, the yard’s only entry in the Betfred Derby.
The private battle is won but on his left, meeting the rising ground, Field Of Gold has declared war and has momentum. He’s gaining, stride after stride. Buick looks up for the line, we turn our heads left to make sure we have the correct coordinates.
They confirm the leader is safe and half-a-length to the good where it matters most.
Appleby doesn’t get to enjoy the replay in peace, microphones and cameras surround him. But you don’t begrudge such intrusions when you’ve won the Guineas for the third time in four years.
But this one is different. The pressure of training racehorses is intense, the expectation when you have over 200 of the best-bred and most expensive ones in the country, sky-high.
The trainer knows even with such firepower the bad days can outweigh the good. Certainly there’s more scrutiny over them. Where’s Appleby? We’ve asked in recent years whenever a Group One or three passes by without Royal Blue representation.
So when he’s smiling, looking towards the well-wishers and asked if he’s enjoyed the 2025 Betfred 2000 Guineas he replies: “I have yes. The family are here and I feel like I’m getting older. You enjoy these days, or you learn to enjoy them, because they’re special. You go through the season and it’s high and lows.
“I’ve said to William a few times as we fly around the world we need to sit back and enjoy it sometimes.”
And this is one of those afternoons.
The Coolmore team offer congratulations, the winner cost €2.3million and is a son of their new poster boy Justify. Even in defeat and all that…
Now for John Gosden, arms folded. Field Of Gold exits stage left.
The Clarehaven trainer insisted in the week that the 2000 Guineas wasn’t an itch that he was desperate to scratch.
But even so, there must be some element of frustration or at least, a sense of what might have been?
“The race probably wasn’t run in quite the fractions and we were probably sitting some way back and quite frankly he’s kicked and gone (pointing to Ruling Court) and we’ve run out of racetrack, simple as that,” he says.
“Given another 25 yards the race would have been ours but it’s over a mile. This track, when it gets firm like this, rides slick, it always has done, and you get a cross tailwind and they just get away from you I’m afraid coming into the Dip.
“He was clawing the ground back but too late unfortunately. I could see it was lost as we came into the Dip, we were just sat too far back and this is an unforgiving track, it rides like a speed track when it gets firm.
“I’m surprised they didn’t put any water on, but I don’t want to go on about that at all, but it’s riding very quick today.
“The horse did nothing wrong. A touch too far back on the fractions and the race just got away from him but he was running strongly at the end and was in great nick. You’ll probably find he’s run a better race than he did in the trial but a trial is a trial.”
And the Guineas is the Guineas.
Ruling Court won the 2025 renewal and is 5/1 for the Betfred Derby.
He’s a player. Then you remember his only career defeat so far came behind The Lion In Winter in the Tattersalls Acomb at York.
He’s heading for the Dante with the reputation of being by some way Aidan O’Brien’s best three-year-old colt and a new series of trials are about to begin.
The 2000 Guineas ones ended at Newmarket at 3.38 on Saturday afternoon in glorious vindication for Appleby and Buick.
