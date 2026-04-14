Betfred 2000 Guineas preview: George Boughey delighted with Bow Echo gallop

George Boughey described ante-post Betfred 2000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo as the ‘full package’ after he continued his Classic preparations with a racecourse gallop at Newmarket on Tuesday.
The unbeaten son of Night Of Thunder moved another step closer towards his return to the racetrack in the mile prize on May 2nd with an early morning spin on the Rowley Mile under Billy Loughnane.
Having participated in a similar exercise at Kempton Park recently, the three-year-old, who signed off last season with victory in the Group Two Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes at the track, covered around six furlongs alongside his lead horse Brasil Power.
Sitting in behind for much of the workout, Bow Echo swiftly moved past his work companion inside the final furlong before readily extending under hands and heels and passing the post with several lengths in hand much to the delight of his trainer.
Boughey said: “I was very happy and we were only asking him to do what he did at the end of last year going into the Royal Lodge and Billy was delighted. We haven’t had a horse with a turn of foot that he does yet. It was pretty routine stuff, but I was thrilled with it.
“He has been to Kempton Park as well and he has been ready for a few weeks. It has afforded us the luxury of being able to fill him up and mature.
"We took the sheet of them and Billy said he is doing well. He is changing and furnishing and going the right way. He probably didn’t need to come today, but to just tick all the boxes we wanted to make sure he was in A1 condition.
“His best piece of work ever was on the Rowley Mile before the Royal Lodge and I would be amazed if it wasn’t better again this time. He has got balance, he has got a turn off foot and he stays the mile so he is the full package really.”
Although Boughey is yet to train a 2000 Guineas winner he does have Classic pedigree having saddled 16/1 chance Cachet to glory in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas back in 2022.
He is confident Bow Echo is the perfect size for the Classic, a race that was changed last week following the desperately sad fatal injury sustained by Gewan and Publish being ruled out following a small setbacl.
"It is a high level Group One as it is the 2000 Guineas. It was desperately sad to see what happened last week to both horses," the trainer continued.
“You can’t really imagine what it feels like to get that close and it not happen, but we have got to play the cards that we have been dealt. It is our job to prepare our horse as best as we can and I couldn’t be much happier with how he is training.
“He has always been a very straightforward horse. There was a question if he was big enough last year, but for me he was running against more stamina laden horses who are fundamentally a bigger breed of animal. He, for me, is the perfect size for a race like this and I’m thrilled with how he has done.”
Plenty of success has already come Boughey’s way since first taking out his licence back in 2019, both at home and abroad.
But he admits training an ante-post favourite for a Classic in the colours of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is a position he never expected to be in.
Boughey added: “I must admit it is something I never dreamt of being in a position that we have got a favourite for the 2000 Guineas going into the Craven meeting for an owner like Sheikh Mohammed Obaid.
“When I got the call to train horses for him a few years ago it was a moment that I never thought would happen so to have a horse of his calibre with his pedigree and his attitude to racing is a huge privilege. He is a horse that has a big year ahead of him.”
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