Leading 2000 Guineas fancy Gewan dies

Andrew Balding’s charge was working at Kempton on Thursday morning when he sustained a fatal injury.

In a statement the trainer said: “It is with extreme sadness that we report that Gewan, Champion Two-Year-Old of 2025, has suffered a fatal accident whilst having a racecourse gallop at Kempton this morning.

“The vets were on site and attended to the horse immediately but sadly he could not be saved.

“Our thoughts are with the owners, Mr Harris Li, James Doyle who was riding the horse and is luckily uninjured and Marie Perrault who has looked after the horse since he arrived at Kingsclere and rode him every day.

"We will never forget his brilliance when taking the Dewhurst in such impressive style and we were so looking forward to seeing what he could achieve during his three-year-old career.

"Racing is full of high days and low days and unfortunately, this is very much one of the latter."