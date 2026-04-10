Publish ruled out of 2000 Guineas

Publish had been well backed in recent weeks and was a top price of 9/2 to provide the Gosden stable with a first win in the 2000 Guineas.

However, a statement from owners Juddmonte on Friday morning read: "Unfortunately, Publish was found to be lame yesterday. Early indication has suggested he will need a number of weeks out of work, which means he will not be ready for early season targets. A further veterinary examination will be required to determine when he will get back to the racecourse."

The setback means a further shake up to the 2000 Guineas market a day after Gewan, the champion two-year-old of 2025, suffered a fatal injury during a racecourse gallop at Kempton.

The betting is headed by Bow Echo at 3/1. He won all three of his starts as a juvenile, notably beating Publish in the listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock before landing the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes over the same course and distance as the 2000 Guineas.