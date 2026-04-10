Publish ruled out of 2000 Guineas

Leading 2000 Guineas contender Publish will miss the opening classic of the season after he was found to be lame.
Publish had been well backed in recent weeks and was a top price of 9/2 to provide the Gosden stable with a first win in the 2000 Guineas.
However, a statement from owners Juddmonte on Friday morning read: "Unfortunately, Publish was found to be lame yesterday. Early indication has suggested he will need a number of weeks out of work, which means he will not be ready for early season targets. A further veterinary examination will be required to determine when he will get back to the racecourse."
The setback means a further shake up to the 2000 Guineas market a day after Gewan, the champion two-year-old of 2025, suffered a fatal injury during a racecourse gallop at Kempton.
The betting is headed by Bow Echo at 3/1. He won all three of his starts as a juvenile, notably beating Publish in the listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock before landing the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes over the same course and distance as the 2000 Guineas.
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Charlie Appleby has trained three of the last four winners of the 2000 Guineas, including the last two with Notable Speech and Ruling Court, and he is responsible for 7/1 second favourite Talk of New York.
The 2000 Guineas takes place at Newmarket on Saturday 2 May.
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