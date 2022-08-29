Emaraaty Ana remains on course to defend his crown on Saturday and heads there off the back of a fine third in the Coolmore Wootton Basset Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Current ante-post favourite is Minzaal who chased home Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time. Platinum Jubilee Stakes hero Naval Crown was fifth that day and set to reoppose.

Kinross, winner of the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, is an interesting contender if the rain arrives while Rohaan, seventh in that Ebor Festival contest, is another to stand his ground along with Art Power, fourth on the Knavesmire.

Ante-Post Value Bet selection Brad The Brief is on a hat-trick and set to represent local trainer Hugo Palmer who could also run Goldene Peitsche winner Dubawi Legend and Flaming Rib.

Dragon Symbol, Great Ambassador, Khaadem, Castle Star, Go Bears Go, Harry Three, Chil Chil, Um Kulthum, Ventura Diamond and Hala Hala Athmani complete the field.

The Betfair Sprint Cup - Sponsors Odds: 9/2 Minzaal, 5/1 Naval Crown, 7/1 Emaraaty Ana, 7/1 Kinross, 9/1 Brad The Brief, 9/1 Rohaan, 12/1 Art Power, 12/1 Go Bears Go, 16/1 Harry Three, 20/1 Castle Star, 20/1 Dragon Symbol, 20/1 Khaadem, 25/1 Hala Hala Athmani, 33/1 Chil Chil, 40/1 Dubawi Legend, 40/1 Flaming Rib, 40/1 Great Ambassador, 40/1 Umm Kulthum, 66/1 Ventura Diamond