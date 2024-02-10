Betfair Hurdle report and free video replay: Iberico Lord strikes

Iberico Lord (11/2) wore down L’Eau Du Sud to complete a super Saturday for Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.
Just over an hour after Shishkin returned to winning ways in the Denman Chase, the jockey switched to the JP McManus silks and plundered the most valuable race on the card.
Going to the last it looked like the eventual runner-up, sent off at 28/1, was set to land the prestigious prize for the Skeltons but on the inside of the track the winner was the last to play his hand.
It was decisive too, the Greatwood winner running on strongly to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths with a further six back to Go Dante in third.
“Thanks to JP and his team for keeping the faith and letting me ride him. It’s nice that I could repay him.” the winning rider told ITV Racing as get backs to full fitness after a spell on the sidelines with a collarbone injury.
“He saw it out really well on this ground which is very hard work. I’d say the ground was against him at Ascot last time and he made amends for it today. His best form is on soft and heavy and it was good to see.”
