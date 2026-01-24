Betfair Cotswold Chase result, report and latest Cheltenham Gold Cup odds

1st Spillane's Tower 11/4

A smart novice chaser two seasons ago, Spillane's Tower's last campaign didn't really take off despite running Fact To File to half a length on his seasonal reappearance. This season has also been slow to come to the boil with two runs over hurdles prior to today but trainer Jimmy Mangan was adamant that the return to chasing would show Spillane's Tower in a more positive light and so it proved.

Strong in the market, Spillane's Tower was full of beans at the start, lashing out and catching evens favourite Grey Dawning on the rump, causing a delay while the veterinarian checked the grey over.

Once they were given the all clear, the four runners set off in single file with L'Homme Presse enjoying a solo lead and posting a fine round of jumping. Spillane's Tower raced in second from Grey Dawning and Flooring Porter.

L'Homme Presse was still in front at the top of the hill but the market principals appeared to be travelling well within themselves and it was Spillane's Tower who readily made up his ground under a confident Jack Kennedy.

Spillane's Tower jumped the penultimate fence in second but landed in front although Kennedy continued to bide his time before asking his mount for everything. He was a little fiddly at the last and the gallant L'Homme Presse refused to lie down but Spillane's Tower got his head in front and maintained the advantage to the line, winning by three parts of a length.

Grey Dawning, who was conceding 6 lbs to the winner, finished a further four and a quarter lengths away in third having never managed to land a blow.

Mangan said: “That means everything to the yard as I’ve only got ten horses in training. I’m on the way down in that sense really, but he is a quality horse and I’m thankful for JP McManus sending him to me. We had everything going for us today. Venetia’s horse made the race for us as he went a nice gallop. He had to battle as Venetia’s horse didn’t throw in the towel. I suppose being honest he would have to improve to win a Gold Cup I would say, but I think there is more left in this horse. He wouldn’t run on fast ground, firstly for the fear of something happening to him, but I will leave things up to Frank Berry and JP.

“It is my first winner in Britain since Monty’s Pass. I thought I nearly had one here one day with Oscar Delta, but I didn’t. We were getting him fit [that’s why we mixed him over different trips and put him back over hurdles]. We weren’t using it as a schooling ground or anything like that. I was disappointed with his first run over hurdles, but it was trainer error there as he travelled all the way to Down Royal, which was five hours, then five hours back, then I ran him the following Saturday and he was flat.

“I would have headed back to Ireland a very disappointed man if he put up a poor show today. We were really very confident today with him. Grey Dawning is a very good horse and Venetia’s horse made sure it was no walkover.

“I was as confident as Jack was. He is a lovely horse and he is our star. I wouldn’t mind a few more like him. If it hadn’t been for JP I would nearly be closed I would say, but that is the way it goes. You are at the top of the ladder one minute and at the bottom the next, but he will keep me on the papers for another bit longer at least.”

Dan Skelton said of Grey Dawning: “I did wonder to myself afterwards how I would feel if he was beat.

"I’m disappointed to get beat, but I’m not disappointed with the overall feel of the race. He jumped very well the whole way around. There was not a lot of pace on and it turned into a bit of a sprint up the straight. He missed a crucial jump, but stayed on really well to the line afterwards. I was most encouraged how he stayed on after the mistake to the line.

"We didn’t win, but I needed to run really. I’ve trained him for the Gold Cup this season and I’m not going to get to the eleventh hour and forget it. We are happy with the fact we have got a run under our belt, and for ninety percent of the race he looked great, jumped well, and stayed on to the line after a mistake that may, or may not have cost him a victory.

“We all expected what happened and we felt coming into the race that Spillane's Tower was going to the one to beat, and so it proved. Fair play to the front two as they have put up a good race, and unfortunately we couldn’t join them.

“I’m not discouraged for March. I’ve no doubt we will reverse for, whether we are good enough to beat the others time will tell.”

