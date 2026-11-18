Fran Berry believes Gavin Cromwell’s stable form is one of the reasons why we may see a revival from Inothewayurthinkin in Saturday’s Betfair Chase.
The eight-year-old won the 2025 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup but was winless through five races last term, his best performance coming when third behind Gaelic Warrior when defending his crown at Prestbury Park.
But he’s been strong in the market all week and asked on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast if he could understand why, the pundit said: “If he’s back on his A-game then very much so. He ran some race when you look back on it in the Gold Cup to finish third after winning it the year before.
“Given how badly he travelled and jumped through the race, for him to go there two-out with a chance shows the engine is still there. There’s just one niggle I have with this horse and it’s knowing the family. Limerick Lace is a sibling and looked very good when winning the mares’ chase at Cheltenham in 2024 but didn’t go on from that and indeed got tricky towards the end of her career.
“I hope that’s not a trend with Inothewayurthinkin, but if he’s in the best humour, travels and jumps with fluency, then the engine is still there based on Cheltenham in March. It’s exciting to see him kick off his season in Haydock and, crucially, the Gavin Cromwell team are back in good form now. They weren’t last winter at all, and the Flat horses through a chunk of the summer neither.
“But since August they’ve really come back in good order, and I think that’s a big positive for Inothewayurthinkin at the weekend.”
Ed Chamberlin has a different fancy in the race – but one wearing the same JP McManus silks.
“It’s a good race isn’t? It’s really interesting," he said. "In the last few years there’s always been an interesting line with your story horses like Royale Pagaille and so on. This year looks potentially a high-class renewal but again you must have the ground worry. We just want some rain and for them all to turn up.
“You have the story horse in Grey Dawning, which is great, the gorgeous grey that he is, but he has a much tougher task on his hands here against some high quality opponents. I hope they turn up. That was interesting from Fran, I hadn’t thought of that regarding Inothewayurthinkin and that he could get a little quirky as he gets older.
“I’m taking him on purely on his record first-time-out and his jumping always concerns me. The engine is there, yes, but he doesn’t half make some mistakes. And the horse I’m most excited about, from a punting point of view, and Grey Dawning is very short, is Iroko. We know how good Harry Cobden is from the front. I don’t know if he’s going to ride him or not, but I’d love him to choose Iroko and they’re clearly going to go from the front on him and we could see a very different Iroko if the Grand National isn’t his sole target this season.
“I don’t think it should be and hope they just let him go and see how good he is. I think that might happen this weekend. He could make it a test from the front, we haven’t really seen that tactic from him before. I think he’s the horse in the race we might not have seen the best of yet. I think he’s the bet in the race right now. Grey Dawning is going to be hard to beat but at the prices, Iroko is the bet.”
However, Ben Linfoot is no rush to take on the market leader, with doubts in his mind over the final line-up.
“It depends who turns up,” he said. “When you have the six-day entries it looks like it could be one hell of a race. But we know travelling over from Ireland at this time of year doesn’t always come off and I’ll wait until Thursday morning.
“I wrote a piece on the site on Tuesday about how Henry de Bromhead is targeting races that Willie Mullins isn’t but looking at the betting it doesn’t look as if Heart Wood will run. He’s drifting like a barge and has come in for the race at Ascot. I wonder with Nicky Henderson getting cold feet over Lulamba whether he’ll run there?
“It looks like Inothewayurthinkin will, but I don’t know about Haydock for him with his jumping, it's still quite a tough jumping test. It could still be a six-runner field and in that scenario who would you rather be with, Grey Dawning or the field? I’d want to be with Grey Dawning.”
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