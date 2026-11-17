David Ord, Ben Linfoot and Matt Brocklebank look ahead to the Betfair Chase at Haydock and tackle some of the key questions.

Grey Dawning was an easy, odds-on winner last year - is there any reason to take him on this weekend? Matt Brocklebank: It wasn't to be for the Skeltons at Cheltenham but there's certainly no need to panic as the stable remains in red-hot form generally. Grey Dawning will be very well prepared for his repeat bid in the Betfair but he was 10/11 to beat Royale Pagaille last year and - from initial entries at least - the opposition does look a good bit stronger this time around. David Ord: I wouldn’t be in a rush to back him at the moment. As Matt alluded to the opposition looks potentially significantly stronger this time around and he has a little, if anything, in hand with a few of these on Timeform ratings. He will be primed for Saturday, it’s a key target in his campaign, but I’m not sure his price quite reflects the nature of the test he could face. Ben Linfoot: He's a very good horse and we know this track and trip is ideal so if you take him on you do so without a great deal of confidence. Ante-post I wouldn't take him on but after the final decs, if these good Irish horses turn up, then maybe - if the price is right. WATCH: Grey Dawning beats Solness and Heart Wood at Aintree

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How should punters approach the returning Caldwell Potter? MB: Paul Nicholls has been very open about this horse needing a spin when he returns but it wasn't a particularly serious injury and I think he's the most interesting potential runner by a long way. I'd love to see him line up alongside fellow grey Grey Dawning, providing they get enough rain. Caldwell Potter won a Grade 1 novice over hurdles and repeated the trick over fences at Aintree when last seen, and he's got a big future as a staying chaser all being well. DO: It’s great that he’s so close to a return but I do fear we won’t be seeing him. Paul Nicholls again talked at Newbury on Tuesday morning of having the option to make a lower-key return over hurdles and it clearly appeals to him. He’s a fascinating prospect and an important horse for the Ditcheat team, but this season’s Betfair Chase might not be for him. Ben Linfoot: Again, let's see if he turns up among the final declarations. Like Dave suggests, he could well give this race a swerve but history tells us Nicholls likes to have a runner here and if he thinks this year's contest is a viable option for him come Thursday morning then he has to be respected. He looked a fine prospect as a novice and he looks interesting new blood in the open staying chase division, but it will probably be later in the season before he tackles company as lofty as this.

Sir Alex and Paul Nicholls celebrate Caldwell Potter winning at Cheltenham

How strong is the Irish challenge likely to be come final declarations? MB: Heart Wood leads the charge by the look of things and he can probably be excused the short-price defeat behind Grey Dawning at Aintree in April as it came soon enough after he slammed Jonbon 10 lengths in the Ryanair which surely took plenty out of him. Inothewayurthinkin has attracted support in recent days but he's got to be watched for the time being, in my view. DO: Very strong, potentially. I’ve a lot of time or Affordale Fury who goes well fresh and it will be interesting to see how much rain they get in the next 24 hours as to whether Banbridge will turn up. If it doesn’t get testing, he’s in he mix. I don’t share JP McManus’ enthusiasm over Inothewayurthinkin, purely because he’s barely raised a leg away from Cheltenham for the last two seasons and he’ll need to be much slicker over his fences around here. It’s the Henry de Bromehad pair of Heart Wood and The Big Westerner who interest me most and I really hope it’s the mare who turns up. She has a run under her belt at Wexford, is still unexposed and capable of better, and I think this test could be tailormade for her. Ben Linfoot: I think Heart Wood could have a lot to offer in this type of race. I've written here about how his trainer Henry de Bromhead is targeting early-season UK races that are not cast under the shadow of Willie Mullins and this potential placing looks a case in point. He has untapped potential over a staying trip and if he gets into his Ryanair rhythm around Haydock he could take some catching. Hopefully he runs and Affordale Fury and Inothewayurthinkin could form a very strong Irish team. That's your reason for taking Grey Dawning on at short prices.

Heart Wood wins the Ryanair

Could Iroko, Handstands or Salver cause a stir in the big league? MB: I prefer Salver of the trio. Jamie and Josh Moore's six-year-old is still open to lots of improvement and he's got some tidy form in the book already. He's had a prep run on the Flat which you can comfortably ignore as a gauge of his wellbeing and it'll be significant if he runs here rather than being aimed at a handicap with his BHA mark of 150 - that will in all likelihood be completely blown in a race like the Betfair Chase. DO: Iroko from the aforementioned three for me. He ran another mighty race when second in the Randox Grand National last season but has plenty of solid form in smaller fields too. He chased home The Jukebox Man in the graduation chase on this card last term and has run two good races on his previous visits to the track. He stays well and isn’t far off the Grade One A-listers on Timeform numbers. Ben Linfoot: It would be interesting to see what Iroko could do if his season wasn't completely geared around running in the Grand National. Perhaps this is the season for that given there's no point in hiding him from the handicapper now he's rated 160. He'd be the one I'd be most interested in out of that trio, as I'm not sure Salver is in this class and Handstands just looks too flaky, for all that his Wetherby reappearance was fairly encouraging.

Jagwar (left) and Iroko are both entered at Haydock