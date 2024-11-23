Betfair Chase report and replay: Royale Pagaille wins again

Royale Pagaille won the Betfair Chase for the second successive season, getting the better of the strong-travelling 15/8 favourite Grey Dawning.

The winner was sent off a well-backed 11/4 chance and led for much of the contest under Charlie Deutsch. By the third last he’d beaten off everything bar the eventual runner-up who jumped slickly for much of the contest. Harry Skelton sat as long as he dared aboard the second-season chaser and going to the last, he looked like he’d taken the eventual winner’s measure when hitting the front for the first time. However Grey Dawning bunny-hopped the obstacle, landed flat-footed, Royal Pagaille had momentum and soon the lead again, going on to score by two lengths.

It was a 100th Grade One winner worldwide for owner Rich Ricci who said: “It’s fantastic. It was brilliant. The rain came and Venetia has done a brilliant job with him. Willie has won 98 of the 100, but this meant a lot doing it here as I love Haydock. The people here are great. “He’s not the most talented and probably wouldn’t win the Gold Cup, but his record here is amazing. I heard Grey Dawning had gone past him and I thought he would finish second, but Charlie said he just asked him again and went past him again. It’s just unbelievable. “The way he dug in after the last was amazing and you just dream of these moments. It would have been nice if Willie had done it (trained 100th winner) because he’s done 98 of them, but it will keep him on his toes as well! “A lot of the horses we’ve had have been incredibly talented and while Royale Pagaille is talented too, he’s sort of a journeyman. He tries hard and that’s important to me and I thought it was great. You can make as much money as you want, but you can’t buy thrills, happiness and emotion and that is what this sport brings, good and bad. We’ve had some great days and some horrible days and it’s these things you live for, that’s why you’re in the game and I love it.”

Rich Ricci celebrates a landmark winner

'He's not beaten until he's beaten' Winning trainer Venetia Williams, who enjoyed a double on the card and a winner at Ascot following two winners at the latter venue on Friday, was similarly proud of her stable star’s performance, adding: “It’s unbelievable because he was beaten wasn’t he? He’s had to do all the hard work and was being a bit careful at the obstacles, but he’s not beaten until he’s beaten. “He’s horse we’re obviously very proud of and I’m thrilled Rich has got a very nice horse to carry his colours in this country. I bought him as a four-year-old and he’s very much homegrown. I knew in the summer that Rich wasn’t far off his 100th winner and it was mentioned it would be rather amusing if it occurred here!” Considering future plans, she added: “We’ve got options. He’s been second in a King George and he would have been back here last year for a third Peter Marsh but it was abandoned. I know it’s a handicap, but that’s obviously an interesting option. “It’s quite clear that ground is key for him to be at his very best and you don’t often get that after February and into March, but you never know – it might be different this year.”

Grey Dawning is in front after the last