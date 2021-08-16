A Plus Tard outclassed his rivals to become the first Irish-trained winner of the Betfair Chase at Haydock.
Second in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup, he raced on the bridle throughout under Rachael Blackmore before looming alongside leader Royal Pagaille jumping the third last.
Soon in front with his rider motionless, the 11/10 favourite swept clear to score as he liked by 22 lengths from the early leader.
Bristol De Mai, a triple winner of this race, was pulled up before the second last having weakened down the home straight.
Saturday's sponsors reacted by making A Plus Tard 4/1 favourite (from 7/1) to go one place better at Cheltenham in March.