Betfair Chase preview: Ben Pauling confident Handstands ready for big run at Haydock

“He’s been good and came out of it really well. I was really pleased with Wetherby. It was the first time I’ve seen him pick up the bridle and attack a fence in over a year, since the Scilly Isles really, so I was delighted with the way he travelled," Pauling said.

Handstands' whole campaign didn't reach the anticipated heights but his trainer, fresh from success in Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup with Meetmebythesea , was very encouraged by his effort when chasing home Pic D’Orhy in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase earlier this month.

A Grade One winner as a novice chaser, he was sent off the 4/1 third favourite behind Grey Dawning in last season’s renewal but failed to beat a rival home.

“Obviously we were well beaten by the winner in the end, but it was more of the old Handstands, so I was really very pleased.

“I do think he’ll come on a lot and he certainly seems better at home again. I think the Betfair Chase is a better race this year, with the possibility of Heart Wood and horses like that coming over, but I can’t get away from the fact that last year he was 3/1 or 4/1, now we’re 33s or bigger. I think he’s been missed and still believe the horse has a big day in him. He’s already had good days, he’s a Grade One winner, but I honestly believe he has a very big day in him and if we got a bit more rain that would suit him."

Pauling feels three miles around Haydock will really play to his charge’s strengths.

“It will be grand. One thing we did manage to do at Wetherby was put to bed the thought that he didn’t stay three, because all he did was stay that day. He was just flat out turning for home on quick ground. I think he’ll stay further and three miles around Haydock on good to soft or soft ground would be marvellous.”

And if Handstands is to win a major prize this term, Pauling feels it will be during the autumn and winter months.

“I don’t think he’s a spring horse if I’m brutally honest. Never once have I really got him to raise a gallop after February, so we’re going to go hard early and if he lasts after that then that’s brilliant, but our plan is to try and hit some early targets and I’d say the Cotswold Chase will probably be on the list after Haydock."