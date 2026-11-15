Paddy Power Gold Cup hero Meetmebythesea likely to head to Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham Festival

“Next year as a seven and eight-year-old he’ll probably be a King George horse and then we’ll work it out from there but JP said something very wise yesterday and that is you can get a horse win four Ryanairs but only one Gold Cup because it leaves its mark. So, we don’t want to go too soon, not at six, rising seven.

Speaking at Cheltenham on Sunday, trainer Ben Pauling said: “I don’t think we’re going to go too high this season. He’s six and we’ve had some brief chats early doors and are probably thinking not King George and Gold Cup this year. We’ll work back from the Ryanair, probably.

JP McManus’ charge defied top-weight when beating Blueking D’Oroux but connections intend to be patient with the six-year-old and are in no rush to throw him in at the deep end.

“I think it’s the end of his handicap career. He’s going to be somewhere between 158 and 162 possibly and you don’t need to be running in handicaps off that. I’d imagine the Silviniaco Conti will be the race for him, something like that. He doesn’t need a lot of racing but I’d like to think if we went to Kempton you could possibly come here and then Aintree. He’s hardy.”

Saturday’s success was a sweet one for the trainer and he reports Meetmebythesea to have taken it in his stride.

“I haven’t actually watched it back yet, but he was very good. It was an interesting watch for me because he normally travels with real purpose, in the Jack Richards he was sort of at Ben (Jones) the whole way without being too keen.

“He just went to sleep for Harry and jumped. Once he gave him a click at the top of the hill and he came back on the bridle I thought we were in. Blueking D’Oroux gave him something to think about but it was impressive to see him pull it out.

“He’s come out of the race brilliantly, he looks amazing this morning, he looks like himself. He’s a real laidback horse who never really does anything but please you.

“It was a really positive performance and a huge relief because I do really believe in him. I wanted him to be good, and he looks like he might be.”