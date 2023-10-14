Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls on his team for the new season

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls with news of plans for some of his leading chasers and hurdlers this season.

Chasers Bravemansgame It is highly likely he will start this season in the Betfair Chase at Haydock which has been a brilliant race for me with horses like Kauto Star and Silviniaco Conti and the timing is ideal ahead of the King George V1 Chase at Kempton. He is ticking over and could be ready for the Charlie Hall at Wetherby if the ground was suitable but we are leaning towards Haydock. It is an extremely valuable pot and Bravemansgame has won at the track. The ground at Wetherby was only just ok for him last year and we don’t want to be taking any chances. To keep our option open we will probably give him an entry, too, in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. It would be a tough ask off for him off a mark of 172 but Denman won it off 174. Solo He can be a little bit in and out but on his day he is decent, he’s good fresh and I’m training him for the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter. He will then be an ideal for Intermediate races like the Silviniaco Conti Chase. He is not the easiest to place but I’m sure we will find some handy targets for him.

Solo on his way to Pendil success

Pic D’Orhy I’m keen to step him up in trip and am getting him ready for the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby if the ground is suitable. He is bred to stay three miles and is always keeping on at the end of his races. Then we will probably look at the Peterborough Chase. If he does stay three miles it will open up more doors for him. Stage Star He isn’t the easiest to place but is brilliant fresh and goes straight to the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. We will then make a plan with the Ryanair Chase at the Festival a likely target in the spring. I don’t rule out a step up to three miles for him at some stage.

Greaneteen He will probably return in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter which he won so well last year. I had him ready to run for his life that day, cherry ripe. That’s not the case this time as he is a little bit behind after a wind op when he came back into training. This year I’d expect him to improve for the run at Exeter, then we will probably step him up in trip, maybe in the Chanelle PharmaChase at Ascot. Frodon This is going to be his last season though he is still so enthusiastic in everything he does. He certainly doesn’t behave like a horse a few months short of his twelfth birthday and Kauto Star was still at the top of his game at eleven. The key to them all is keeping them sound and Frodon has never had issues. There is no reason why he can’t run as well as last season. He loves what he is doing and will be bidding for a repeat victory in the Badger Ales Chase off the same mark as twelve months ago. He is good fresh, likes Wincanton, and decent ground will help.

Frodon and Bryony Forst on their way to victory

Hitman He is a bit hit and miss but has put up a string of smart performances. He ran a blinder when third in the Ryanair Chase then I kicked myself for running him too soon at Aintree. He had a couple of little issues last season but is fine now and is going to start off like last year in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree where he was only beaten a head. The Ryanair is the long term aim. Complete Unknown He has had a wind op over the summer, loves soft ground and heads to Carlisle for the Colin Parker Chase which should put him spot on for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury as he looks an ideal type for the race. I like to think he is still improving. Threeunderthrufive He has also had a win op which I hope will help him. He is a strong stayer with the Grand National very much the long term target. Hurdlers Rubaud I did briefly flirt with the idea of sending him chasing but he is a lovely prospect, a big strong, type, only five, and he will stay over hurdles for the time being. He will start off at Kempton on October 22 ahead of a tilt at the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton. After that we will review whether he stays over hurdles or goes chasing. Blueking D’Oroux He took time to acclimatise after arriving from France and ran two forgettable races for us. But he turned inside out after we gave him a wind op and hacked up at 50-1 at Ascot in the spring before running another fine race when second at Aintree. We do like Blueking D’Oroux who hopefully has more improvement and returns in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las on Sunday. He could be an ideal type for the valuable handicap hurdle at Ascot just before Xmas.

Blueking D’Oroux winning at Ascot

Afadil He developed into a classy juvenile, won the Scottish Triumph Hurdle and was then beaten by Blueking D’Oroux at Ascot. He has done well over the summer, has had a little wind op to cauterise his palate. He missed Chepstow on Saturday because of the ground and will have a crack at the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.