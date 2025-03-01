Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle: Cracking Rhapsody wins again

Cracking Rhapsody recorded back-to-back victories in the Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso.
The course specialist, trained by Ewan Whillans, was fully 13 pounds higher than when successful in 2024 but selected by Ben Linfoot in his Saturday Verdict column, the 12/1 chance ran out a ready winner.
Alnilam (16/1) sauntered to the front after the the third last and was still there until 50 yards from the post when the determined Cracking Rhapsody finally cracked him and went on to score by a length-and-a-quarter.
Winning rider Craig Nichol told ITV Racing: "He's as hard as nails, he'd run through a brick wall for you. He's a great ride in a race as you know you're going to get 100% effort every time and he's a pleasure to ride.
"t's our local track which is amazing for me and Ewan, the owners too are from Cumbria so it's local enough. It's a great track, my favourite so it's brilliant."
Whillans added: "For once I'm speechless. For me it was a far deeper race than it was last year and obviously he was 13 pounds higher. I said this morning if he was third or fourth I'd be over the moon but I went down to the last to watch.
"He was half-a-length down but I knew he'd stay, he stays two miles very well. I'm surprised more than anything today. He's just hardy and loves it here."
