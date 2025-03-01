Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle: Cracking Rhapsody wins again

Cracking Rhapsody recorded back-to-back victories in the Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso.

The course specialist, trained by Ewan Whillans, was fully 13 pounds higher than when successful in 2024 but selected by Ben Linfoot in his Saturday Verdict column, the 12/1 chance ran out a ready winner. Alnilam (16/1) sauntered to the front after the the third last and was still there until 50 yards from the post when the determined Cracking Rhapsody finally cracked him and went on to score by a length-and-a-quarter.

