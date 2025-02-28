Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Kelso and Newbury ITV Racing Saturday March 1

Cracking card at Kelso

What used to be a quiet weekend has really been livened up by investment in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle card at Kelso, the feature switching to a handicap and the £100,000 Cheltenham Festival bonus (if the winner wins any race at Prestbury Park) on offer proving an attractive carrot.

The likes of Emmet Mullins, who landed the bonus with The Shunter four years ago, and Dan Skelton cannot resist the opportunity and with a possible 18 runners lining up it looks set to be a great spectacle once again.

A few days ago I thought I’d be all in on Favour And Fortune again, a horse I’ve a lot of time for, especially with the ground coming in his favour, but he’s been very well found in the market and he did struggle to lay up with the pace in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Newbury last time.

Kelso’s hurdles track is very sharp and it is on my mind he could get taken off his feet, especially now he’s around 5/1, while Emmet’s Vischio also looks short enough given she’s up a stone in the weights in a very different test to that she faced at Leopardstown.

The one I can’t resist backing is last year’s winner CRACKING RHAPSODY now he’s drifted out to 12/1 in the face of support for the aforementioned.

He might be off 13lb higher than last year but he’s well capable in this type of race given he’s a clean jumper who travels well in a prominent position seemingly regardless of pace scenario.

Those tools are vital around Kelso and they are part of the reason why he has won three times at the track, most recently in December when easily winning off a 5lb lower mark than the one he races off on Saturday.

Indeed, I felt he ran better than his finishing position at Windsor last time where he was 10th, as he was still in contention approaching the last before he weakened late on after connections elected on a 700-mile round trip in search of Winter Millions prize-money.

It didn’t work out, but he’s got a better chance here travelling 20 miles up the road for local handler Ewan Williams who does well with his horses here at this time of year.

The pace could be hot, but Cracking Rhapsody won’t mind that or the ground and he absolutely loves the track. Granted, the handicapper might have him where he wants him, but at 12/1 I’m happy to find that out with so much else in his favour.

The Verdict: Back CRACKING RHAPSODY in the 3.30 Kelso