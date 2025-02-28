Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Kelso and Newbury ITV Racing Saturday March 1

Our form expert has three selections for Saturday's ITV Racing at Kelso and Newbury.
The Verdict: Saturday March 1
2pts win Nab Wood in 2.20 Kelso at 7/1 (General)
1pt win Cracking Rhapsody in 3.30 Kelso at 12/1 (Coral, William Hill)
1pt e.w Prince Quali in 3.45 Newbury at 18/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5 BetVictor, Ladbrokes)
Cracking card at Kelso
What used to be a quiet weekend has really been livened up by investment in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle card at Kelso, the feature switching to a handicap and the £100,000 Cheltenham Festival bonus (if the winner wins any race at Prestbury Park) on offer proving an attractive carrot.
The likes of Emmet Mullins, who landed the bonus with The Shunter four years ago, and Dan Skelton cannot resist the opportunity and with a possible 18 runners lining up it looks set to be a great spectacle once again.
A few days ago I thought I’d be all in on Favour And Fortune again, a horse I’ve a lot of time for, especially with the ground coming in his favour, but he’s been very well found in the market and he did struggle to lay up with the pace in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Newbury last time.
Kelso’s hurdles track is very sharp and it is on my mind he could get taken off his feet, especially now he’s around 5/1, while Emmet’s Vischio also looks short enough given she’s up a stone in the weights in a very different test to that she faced at Leopardstown.
The one I can’t resist backing is last year’s winner CRACKING RHAPSODY now he’s drifted out to 12/1 in the face of support for the aforementioned.
He might be off 13lb higher than last year but he’s well capable in this type of race given he’s a clean jumper who travels well in a prominent position seemingly regardless of pace scenario.
Those tools are vital around Kelso and they are part of the reason why he has won three times at the track, most recently in December when easily winning off a 5lb lower mark than the one he races off on Saturday.
Indeed, I felt he ran better than his finishing position at Windsor last time where he was 10th, as he was still in contention approaching the last before he weakened late on after connections elected on a 700-mile round trip in search of Winter Millions prize-money.
It didn’t work out, but he’s got a better chance here travelling 20 miles up the road for local handler Ewan Williams who does well with his horses here at this time of year.
The pace could be hot, but Cracking Rhapsody won’t mind that or the ground and he absolutely loves the track. Granted, the handicapper might have him where he wants him, but at 12/1 I’m happy to find that out with so much else in his favour.
The Verdict: Back CRACKING RHAPSODY in the 3.30 Kelso
Nab the 7/1 about Wood
Earlier on, Nicky Richards’ NAB WOOD looks the bet of the day in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f.
Favourite Ace of Spades looks overrated by the market here after winning a weak novice at this track last time and Mr Bramley is asked a new question off 130 away from Wetherby.
Nab Wood had an unfortunate unseat at Haydock last time when just seeming to stumble at the third in the Pertemps qualifier, but he got up unscathed and his previous form stands up well in this company.
His head second at Ayr two starts ago was boosted by the fourth, Golden Maverick, at Carlisle and that was a step forward from his seasonal reappearance where he was held-up off a slow pace here at Kelso and couldn’t get into things.
His Kelso form is good, however, with two wins at this track last season over slightly further highlighting his suitability for this venue.
I like him coming back here over 2m5f, as he should enjoy them going half a stride quicker and he’s a lightly-raced horse that has plenty more to offer from his current rating judging by how progressive he has been in his last three or four runs.
The Verdict: Back NAB WOOD in the 2.20 Kelso
Prince looks a Great bet for Walford
Down at Newbury the ground will be softer and with the likes of Saint Segal and Billytherealbigred in the field I don’t think they’ll be hanging around in the feature BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup.
Both of those two are in form and they have good chances, but I don’t mind backing one likely to be ridden with a bit more patience considering the likely set-up and I thought Robert Walford’s PRINCE QUALI was underestimated at prices around 20/1.
He likes testing ground and he shaped well when third at Newbury earlier in the season, staying on well over two miles, but he improved on that form over 2m3f at Ascot and I like him over 2m4f here, the furthest he has gone since he arrived from France.
At Ascot he was staying on for third in December and he’s related to an intermediate trip winner in Quali Dancer, so it could bring about further improvement and he was clearly fancied last week at Chepstow, going off 11/4 before an uncharacteristic fall at the fifth.
It looks significant Walford is turning him out for a nice prize seven days on and his horses are running really well. He has added cheekpieces to aid Prince Quali’s cause and he’s an encouraging six wins from 30 at 20% with the p1, so we’ll take that as a positive as well.
The Verdict: Back PRINCE QUALI each-way in the 3.45 Newbury
Preview posted at 1535 GMT on 28/02/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.