Sporting Life
Estrange wins at Haydock
Bet365 Lancashire Oaks: You Got To Me set for Estrange clash

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon June 30, 2025 · 2h ago

Estrange could bid to take her next step up the ladder in Saturday’s Bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock.

David O’Meara’s charge, winner of three of her four career starts, produced a career-best performance on her return over course-and-distance when sauntering to a four-and-a-half-length victory over Shaha in the Pinnacle Stales last time.

The runner-up could reoppose at the weekend while You Got To Me is a fascinating entry for Ralph Beckett. Last year’s Irish Oaks heroine ran no race when last of seven on her reappearance in the Coronation Cup at Epsom but would be a real test for the likely favourite on the pick of her three-year-old form.

Scenic added the Bronte Cup to her CV at York last time and could represent trainer Ed Walker, while Paddy Twomey’s Beechwood was a runaway winner of a Galway Listed race on her final start last year and is set to make her reappearance on Saturday.

Henry De Bromhead could run Nuit who remains a maiden after five career starts, while 86-rated Love Talk, fourth in a Carlisle Listed race last time, completes the potential field.

