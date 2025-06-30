Bet365 Lancashire Oaks: You Got To Me set for Estrange clash

David O’Meara’s charge, winner of three of her four career starts, produced a career-best performance on her return over course-and-distance when sauntering to a four-and-a-half-length victory over Shaha in the Pinnacle Stales last time.

The runner-up could reoppose at the weekend while You Got To Me is a fascinating entry for Ralph Beckett. Last year’s Irish Oaks heroine ran no race when last of seven on her reappearance in the Coronation Cup at Epsom but would be a real test for the likely favourite on the pick of her three-year-old form.

Scenic added the Bronte Cup to her CV at York last time and could represent trainer Ed Walker, while Paddy Twomey’s Beechwood was a runaway winner of a Galway Listed race on her final start last year and is set to make her reappearance on Saturday.

Henry De Bromhead could run Nuit who remains a maiden after five career starts, while 86-rated Love Talk, fourth in a Carlisle Listed race last time, completes the potential field.