Bet365 Gold Cup preview & tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Sandown feature on Saturday April 27

Check out David Ord's horse-by-horse guide and best bet for Saturday's Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Park.

THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE Back to winning ways at Ascot in February and only four pounds higher on Saturday. Relatively fresh and consistent, he should give a good account for Paul Nicholls. DOES HE KNOW How to win a Grimthorpe? Yes, he does, beating the only other finisher Some Scope by three-and-a-quarter lengths under a positive ride. Been given plenty of time to get over that run but would need cheekpieces to have the same effect they did on Town Moor if he's to be competitive. SAM BROWN Firmly in the veteran stage now but the fire still burns, going down all guns blazing behind Cruz Control at Aintree last time. Admirable and tough, the question mark is the trip, he’s unproven at it, and whether he’s vulnerable to younger and potentially improving legs could be another factor.

MINELLA COCOONER Back on the up when third in the Irish Grand National last time and only three pounds higher. All recent form is on deep ground but has run well in the past on a livelier surface and trained by W P Mullins. Has to be shortlist material. LE MILOS One of the last rolls of the dice for Team Skelton in the title race and looks to have been laid out for this all season. They have no peers on British shores when it comes to readying one for a major handicap but would still have liked to have seen a bit more in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham last time. NICK ROCKETT Improving novice chaser trained by Willie Mullins in a major handicap chase... ring any bells? The worry here is that he didn’t look to get home in the Irish National when sent off the 4/1 favourite at Fairyhouse. Maybe quicker ground at Sandown will help and he remains with potential. THE GOFFER Went well for a long way when market leader in the Ultima at Cheltenham and again travelled well until approaching the second last in the Randox Grand National. He looks feasibly handicapped and interesting connections are persevering over the marathon trips with him. KITTY'S LIGHT Last year's winner who is only five pounds higher now and will finally get his preferred underfoot conditions at the weekend. Ran a screamer to finish fifth behind I Am Maximus at Aintree, has never found backing up quickly to be a problem in the past and all-in-all he's a worthy favourite.

Kittys Light gets on top to complete a remarkable treble 12 months ago

KINONDO KWETU Ran well for a long way when fourth behind Cruz Control at Aintree, his first run for six months. Entitled to come forward for it and he is fresh, but whether he wants such a searching stamina test could be another thing. ANNUAL INVINCTUS Tenacious winner of the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster and hampered when seventh in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham since. We know he gets the trip having finished sixth in this race last season but three pounds higher and hard to make a compelling case as to why he’ll fare significantly better. AMIRITE Fascinating runner for Henry De Bromhead. Pulled up when sent off favourite for last year’s Irish Grand National, he’s had two runs this term, finishing fourth behind stablemate Whacker Clan at Cheltenham in October when he was hampered by a slipping saddle and fifth behind Meetingofthewaters in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown. That’s rock-solid handicap form, he would have finished closer but for being trapped behind weakening rivals at a crucial stage and promises to relish this stamina test. AIME DESJY Belied a relative lack of experience over fences to run a cracker when fifth in the Topham at Aintree and there’s more to come from him as he gains match practice. The worry is the trip, his best form to date is all around two-and-a-half miles. COURTLAND Left clear at the last when winning at Hereford last time. Prolific winner but in much calmer waters than these.

TV bundle giveaway We're giving away a smart TV as part of our Ultimate Sports Fan competition. To enter, simply answer the question below and one lucky winner will be selected at random. For full details, click here.

Key terms and conditions 18+

Sporting Life account required

One entry per person

Eligibility restrictions apply

Further T&Cs apply

RAPPER Very in and out and was being ridden when falling at the 17th fence in the Kim Muir last time. Has come up short when his sights have been raised to his sort of level in the past. Ground will be fine and promises to stay this far. SLIPWAY Back to winning ways after three months off when beating Egbert by four lengths at Kempton last month. He stays this far and might go OK at a decent price if in the same form as last time. FORTESCU Still capable on his day but the not-so-proud owner of a Timeform squiggle and would need to be in a very good mood if he’s to shake the principals up. CERTAINLY RED Third to Sam Brown at Ascot last month where he finished well after making a series of mistakes at a crucial stage. Will need to be foot perfect at the Railway Fences if he’s to keep tabs on these. FARCEUR DU LARGE Won the Grand Military and Royal Artillery Gold Cups here this season and ran well for a long way when fifth in the Midlands National subsequently. Not well enough to back him for this, though. ENRILO First past the post in the 2021 renewal of this race but pulled up when a 9/2 chance in the 2022 renewal and fell at the second last year. Handicap mark went into freefall and some signs if a revival the last twice, but nothing to suggest he’s going to make it fourth time lucky in the bet365 Gold Cup. GUETAPAN COLLONGES Had been putting together a very solid season before a rare off-day in the Midlands Grand National last time. Better than that but clearly needs to be.

Racing Tips: Check out the latest preview from Rory Delargy and David Massey

BANGERS AND CASH Good run when third to Rose Of Arcadia here last month and now below his last winning mark but not operating at the sort of level that suggests he’s ready to win something as competitive as this. WEVEALLBEENCAUGHT Hasn’t really gone on since finishing third to Flooring Porter on chasing debut at Cheltenham in October. Beaten a long way when sixth in the Ultima and hard to make a compelling case for him here. FLASH COLLONGES Represents the Nicholls team but showed next to nothing in two starts this term. Will need all of the champion trainer’s magic to conjure such a big pot out of him on current evidence. FLASH DE TOUZAINE Yet to show anything this season and readily passed over. FULL BACK His jumping fell apart when beaten a long way behind Manofthepeople at Cheltenham last week. Nothing he’s shown before suggests he’ll be winning this either. WE’LLHAVEWAN Seemed to fail to stay when sixth in the Irish National but was unable to confirm that impression when unseating rider at the first in the Scottish version on Saturday. He’s trained by Willie Mullins and that’s all I have if you’re wanting to back him. YOUR OWN STORY Went off joint-favourite for last year’s Scottish National but was never a threat in sixth. Ran well in two small field contests this term and if something from out the weights it to outrun their mark it might well be him. Remains an if mind. MAGNA SAM Pulled up when trying to defend his Edinburgh National crown at Musselburgh in February. Last on the list and one of the first to cross off it.