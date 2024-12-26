Best King George in years – but is there a Gold Cup horse in there?

Ben Linfoot reflects on 'the best King George in years' and wonders if there was a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse in the field.

Banbridge delivers in Kempton cracker Ireland came and Ireland conquered. For the third time in four years the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase trophy is heading back over the Irish Sea, this time for Joseph O’Brien who played a blinder with his training of Banbridge for British owner Ronnie Bartlett. “After Punchestown (last April) Ronnie called me and said ‘let’s have a go at the King George’ and we made that plan,” O’Brien said. Eight months later here we are, Banbridge the new king of Christmas, a patient ride by Willie Mullins’ main man Paul Townend, JJ Slevin staying in Ireland to ride three of O’Briens at Leopardstown, helping him to a one-and-three-quarter length verdict over the gallant front runner, Il Est Francais. Why was it such a good training performance? Well, it was his first go at three miles and it’s unusual for a horse to test their stamina for the first time in a race like this. And he sharpened him up for the test by running him twice over two miles, his last run a last-fence unseat behind Energumene, which hardly looked the ideal preparation. But while things didn’t quite work out last time, on the face of it, they worked out just perfectly on Boxing Day, Townend accepting a position at the rear of mid-division early after jumping into the back of Spillane’s Tower.

Banbridge sweeps past Il Est Francais

Meanwhile, Il Est Francais was jumping along in front edging further clear at every fence he winged under James Reveley. Double-digit lengths clear at several points, he was nine lengths ahead at the third last and the chasing pack had hardly made any inroads. That is except for Banbridge, who moved up to challenge smoothly under a confident Townend, his clean jump at the last sealing matters. Il Est Francais got in too tight to the last, but he was already tiring, his effort huge but not quite good enough on the day. He was 10 lengths clear of the third home, L’Homme Presse, who is a solid yardstick and goes well fresh, so connections can be proud. As for Team Banbridge, I wonder what plan Ronnie and Joseph will hatch next? He doesn’t look an obvious one for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, which can be a gruelling race over 3m2f, but he is a Festival winner and it’s easy to envisage him going for the Ryanair Chase, a race for which he is a general 6/1 chance. The Gold Cup carries more weight in terms of prestige and Banbridge was not lacking for stamina in the King George, but the Gold Cup is a different question entirely and his shrewd team will aim him at the race they feel he is more likely to win. At Cheltenham, that's probably the Ryanair. Il Est Francais is between 10/1 and 16/1 for the same race – and if there is a race at Cheltenham for him it is surely the intermediate trip option – but he is unproven on the undulations of Prestbury Park. Given his style of racing, he might just love it, but those ups and downs aren’t for every horse and he has looked his very best now twice around the flat terrain at Kempton. The duo served up a cracking King George, though, so perhaps we should just appreciate that. In a race that has struggled to attract the very best staying steeplechasers in recent years, raiders from Ireland and France combined to deliver the best King George in at least a decade. On the back of Constitution Hill proving himself all over again it felt like a special afternoon.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits