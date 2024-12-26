Ladbrokes King George VI Chase report: Banbridge wins thriller

Banbridge (7/1) ran down Il Est Francais (9/2) to win a dramatic renewal of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

For much of the race the eventual runner-up looked to have the prize in safe-keeping, racing into a clear lead and still holding it as they turned for home. At that point only the winner looked a conceivable threat and between the final two fences he began to close. The crucial moment came at the last when Paul Townend saw a stride on Banbridge and Il Est Francais got in close. Landing running, Joseph O’Brien’s charge powered to the line to score by a length-and-three-quarters. It was ten back to L'Homme Presse in third. Favourite Spillane's Tower was never a threat in fifth while leading British hope Grey Dawning pulled up late but was struggling after making a bad mistake at the first.

"It's a special win and I'm delighted for Ronnie (Bartlett) and the team. He's been the best horse for us over the last number of years and to win a race like the King George is really a dream," a delighted O'Brien told ITV Racing. "I feel sorry for JJ (Slevin) who obviously has a great association with the horse and wasn't able to come and ride him today but Paul gave him a fantastic ride and it's a very special day. "Kempton is a flat track and at this distance speed is emphasised more than at some other places and Paul was happy to find a nice rhythm and the race panned out well for him. I thought Il Est Francais was gone turning for home if I'm honest but our horse made a sustained run all the way to the line. His resolution and stamina were tested and he had enough today anyway. "This is very special. I grew up watching races like this since I could walk and talk so to have a runner in the race is very special and to win it, a dream come true."

Paul Townend and Joseph O'Brien with the trophy

When asked if the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup could now be a target, the trainer added: "We'll enjoy today and see how he pulls up and discuss plans with the owners and see what we want to do. After Punchestown last year Ronnie called me and said 'let's have a go at the King George' and we made that plan. "We prepared by having two runs at two miles to get his jumping sharp and him travelling well and we had the headgear back on today and felt he was ready to run his legs off. I'm very proud of him and the team at home." Townend told ITV Racing: "I knew when I saw James (Reveley) moving going to the second last it was really on. Stamina was a question mark which is why I rode him as I did. I spoke to Joseph beforehand and we wanted to line-up competitively but he's used to running over a lot shorter so I was conscious with the cheekpieces back on he might do too much. "I jumped into the back of Spillane's Tower at the first or second and that put me where I was and made my mind up for me." Reaction from connections of beaten horses James Reveley, rider of runner-up Il Est Francais, said: “I was just going really easy like last year. I felt like I was in second gear all the way around. I looked behind me and I was 20 lengths clear and I couldn’t believe it. I just ran out of petrol coming to two out, but he has been very brave and he was a good second. “I met the last wrong and I didn’t feel like I had enough gas to ask him for a long one so I had to pop it and he was brave and gutsy. We were beaten by a better horse on the day. It is onwards and upwards. Maybe a drop back in trip might be on the agenda. He might be a Ryanair type.” Noel George, who trains Il Est Francais jointly with Amanda Zetterholm, said: “That was very satisfying. The horse is young and is top class and he will be entered in the Champion Chase, Ryanair and Gold Cup at Cheltenham and we will make a decision once we have discussed it and watched it back in full. “I’d love to see him around Aintree as well. It is great to get him back and that is the main thing. The first circuit I didn’t know what to think and when he was winging them down the back I was getting excited, but then I saw the other horse loom up. He has run a cracker though and I’m delighted.”

Il Est Francais leads the field a merry dance

Venetia Williams, trainer of third-placed L'Homme Presse, said: “I have to be thrilled with him as he was the first British horse home, and by a good margin. There was no hiding place in a race like that. You have to give Il Est Francais credit for going a monumental gallop and jumping fantastically and Banbridge, who beat him up the run in. “Our horse galloped all the way to the line. It wasn’t really his ground, but you have to be really thrilled with him. I think it was a very strong running of the race and you have to be delighted. He is a very good horse and he has confirmed it today as he has in the past. “This is the championship race of the first half of the season and I have to be proud of the fact he was the first British horse home. Hopefully he will come home in one piece from that and we can then think about where we go next.” Patrick Neville, trainer of The Real Whacker (fourth) said: Neville said: “It was a great run and we were delighted with the way he stayed on. The French horse went quick enough. If he wasn’t in there we would have gone on. He has come out of it well. We will now crack on and another two furlongs in the Gold Cup will be even nicer. “We will run him in the Cotswold Chase next before going for the Gold Cup. It was worth supplementing him as we won more than double what it cost to put him in. Any time you can be fourth in a King George you have to be delighted.” Owner JP McManus, who had his famous silks carried by Spillane’s Tower (fifth) and Corbetts Cross (sixth) said: “I don’t think we have any excuses with Spillane’s Tower and Corbetts Cross. I think we were beaten fair and square. I don’t think we can complain about the ground as it was lovely ground. We just didn’t have the ammunition which was the bottom line. “Not on what we saw today would you be thinking of the Gold Cup, but let’s see how they come back.”

Grey Dawning before the start of the King George