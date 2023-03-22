We asked our experts for their best antepost bets for the Cheltenham Festival in 2024 as we draw a line under Cheltenham 2023.

FACILE VEGA - Arkle Trophy (10/1) He's not an under the radar horse but I think he's potentially the wrong price with bits of 10/1 around about FACILE VEGA for the Arkle. I thought he'd be about 5/1 and it seems the natural course for him. Obviously, if Constitution Hill goes chasing we're playing for places but I have to think he's more likely to stay hurdling. Facile Vega is by Walk In the Park, sire of Douvan, sire of Jonbon, he's a very good jumper over hurdles, he's a big, strong, good-looking horse and I like a strong stayer for the Arkle, I think he is a strong-staying two mile horse. I think this will be his target and I think we'll be talking about him next winter as a very strong Arkle contender. (Graham Cunningham)

EL FABIOLO - Champion Chase (4/1) EL FABIOLO put up a monster performance to win the Sporting Life Arkle this year - it was right up there with the likes of Douvan and Shishkin - and it was even more impressive how well he coped with a strongly-run race over demanding fences on just his third chase start. He has the potential to be a real force in the two-mile division for years to come and, given stablemate Energumene, who has won the last two editions of the Champion Chase, will be 10-year-old this time next year, I'd rather side with youth and potential. There is scope for El Fabiolo to be much shorter in the betting than the current odds on offer by the time next year's Cheltenham Festival rolls round. (Andrew Asquith)

EL FABIOLO - Champion Chase (4/1) Energumene was a brilliant winner of the Champion Chase but he will be 10 next season. A couple of horses have won two Champion Chases recently but you have to go back all the way to Badsworth boy in 83-84-85 for the last horse that won it three times and there have only been three horses since 2000 that have been 10 years or older that have won a Champion Chase. It will be a tall order for Energumene next year, but I don't see anything else coming up through the ranks other than EL FABIOLO, Jonbon looks like he will go up in trip and the other novice chases at the Festival weren't all that strong. (Billy Nash)

SIR GERHARD - Ryanair Chase (33/1) SIR GERHARD had an interrupted preparation, but I thought one of the betting stories of the week was how strong he was in the betting for the Broadway, going off a solid second-favourite at 3/1. I know his jumping was a little bit slow and careful early but he warmed up as the race wore on, he touched 2.72 in-running, still on the bridle after the third last and I just don't think he stayed, tiring after two out. He's got time to get his jumping together and if he goes to that Grade 1 2m4f race at Fairyhouse and wins that he'll look back on track and 33s won't look quite so ridiculous after that, perhaps. (David Johnson)

STAGE STAR - Ryanair Chase (12/1) The biggest name that missed the Cheltenham Festival was Allaho, but he’ll be 10 next year and has had his training problems, so perhaps Cheveley Park’s grip on the Ryanair will loosen. Of course, they won it last week with Envoi Allen, but he’ll also be 10 next year and is hardly the most reliable, so I’m looking to youth in this division. El Fabiolo is favourite but I’m sure Mullins will keep him at two miles as long as he’s winning over it and preference is for STAGE STAR at 12/1. Paul Nicholls knows a thing or two about how to prime a New Course specialist for Cheltenham (think Frodon) and this horse looks cut from a similar cloth after his Turners win. Only seven, he’ll be in his prime next year and the Ryanair looks a very obvious target for him. (Ben Linfoot)

TEAHUPOO - Stayers' Hurdle (12/1) The changing of the guard expected by many in the staying hurdle division didn't quite materialise as Sire du Berlais became the first 11-year-old to win the prize since Crimson Embers in 1986. However, his better-fancied - and significantly younger - stablemate TEAHUPOO shaped well to finish third past the post and was subsequently promoted to second after the stewards deemed the interference caused by Dashel Drasher was sufficient to reverse the placings. Teahupoo, who fared best of those held up in the early stages, saw things out strongly on only his second start at three miles and as a six-year-old there could still be more to come over staying trips. It's hard to know which of this season's staying novice hurdlers or failed novice chasers - Sir Gerhard maybe? - will enter the division, but Teahupoo appeals as the one they'll have to beat and is a deserving ante-post favourite. (Tony McFadden)

LECKY WATSON – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (33/1) It’s hard to take anything but an extremely positive view of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper form, which is often the case anyway but this year’s race could be particularly strong with the benefit of hindsight. Captain Teague looks a really exciting one for Paul Nicholls and he could even go to the top in the two-mile novice hurdle division next time around, but all the others who fought out the finish were Irish-trained and there are clearly big days ahead for winner A Dream To Share and runner-up Fact To File, as well as third Lecky Watson and fourth It’s For Me. LECKY WATSON is a huge, staying type and I was blown away with how he powerfully he kept galloping after being knocked about by his stablemate in the scrimmaging that took place heading to the final furlong. He must have some engine to be beaten less than six lengths on the back of that, something he’d hinted at when second to Fascile Mode at Leopardstown in December, and he’ll surely relish a step up in distance when faced with a hurdle next season. The 33/1 for the Albert Bartlett looks quite generous all things considered. (Matt Brocklebank)